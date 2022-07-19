The Art of Wildlife | Christina Dunzinger

By Beth Williams

“Wild creatures present themselves simply as they are,” says wildlife portraitist Christina Dunzinger. “Theirs is a raw beauty without artifice, the primordial connection with life clearly visible. My portraits portray animals in a respectful way, aware of their otherness, without any trace of nostalgia or sentimentality,” the Park City, UT, artist continues. “The background is devoid of details; nothing distracts the viewer from the animal and its presence.”

That Dunzinger’s portraits have a mesmerizingly timeless feel—and appeal—is no coincidence, as they’re rooted in Old Masters techniques and principles. During her training years, Dunzinger took drawing instruction at Davinci Escola d’Art in Barcelona while she completed her degree in interior design. After classes, she’d join a group of artists at a studio in the Gothic Quarter to practice paint handling and chiaroscuro.

“I emphasize composition and light, as they’re what guide the eye through a painting,” Dunzinger says. “I use a lot of transparencies between paint layers to convey the drama of light and shadow, much like Rembrandt and Caravaggio did back in the day.” Behind each of her paintings are hours of research, sketching, studies, and execution.

When Dunzinger moved from Europe to California almost two decades ago, she continued her creative studies through workshops and mentorships, always striving to improve her technique and deepen her practice. Relocating to Utah seven years ago has deepened her love of the American wilderness and its ever-present subject matter.

Dunzinger’s authentic passion for nature, animals, and conservation are central to her work. The artist, a signature member of Artists for Conservation, sums up her commitment, saying, “I feel an urgency to convey humanity’s need to connect with the planet, nature, and wildlife; we’re so codependent. I try to open a window, if you will, between the viewer and the wild animal, so that the viewer really ‘sees’ the connection and recognizes another living thing.”

www.artistsforconservation.org; www.christinadunzinger.com.

This article is part of The Art of Wildlife portfolio.