Trappings of Texas Show Returns

The Museum of the Big Bend at Sul Ross State University, located in Alpine, TX, is excited to welcome visitors to the 35th annual Trappings of Texas sale and exhibit in the cattle country of far West Texas. The opening weekend of events is September 16-18 at the museum. The artwork in Trappings will be on exhibit until November 6, 2021.

The show features fine western artwork including paintings, drawings, and sculpture by well-known western artists. It also includes fine western gear, such as bits, spurs, belt buckles, knives, jewelry, and more.

Opening weekend kicks off on Thursday, September 16, with a Preview Party at the museum from 5 to 8 p.m. Here you can register to become a buyer, meet the artists, and enjoy light refreshments, libations, and live music.

On Friday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., artists offer demonstrations on the front porch of the museum. Meet some of the Trappings artists and learn about their craft. Purchase a ticket to the Friday-night Opening Reception and Sale, and the museum admission fee is waived.

Come Friday evening, from 6 to 9 p.m., the museum opens its doors for the Opening Reception and Sale at the Museum, which organizers call the best party in the Big Bend Country. Great appetizers and libations make the evening even more festive. After the sale ends, head over to the Alpine Civic Center and enjoy Craig Carter and Spur of the Moment band and dance the evening away. The performance is a benefit for Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend.

Finally, on Saturday, September 18, the museum opens at 10 a.m., with artists’ demonstrations and presentations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your ticket from the Preview Party or the Opening Reception, and the museum admission is waived. It’s a great way to wind up your Trappings of Texas weekend.