Southwestern Art Auction

A large selection of Southwestern art is going on the block at Austin Auction Gallery in Austin, TX, during a special three-day auction June 21-23. It includes nearly 100 artworks by big-name western artists, both deceased and living

Among the past masters are Earl Biss, Donald Teague, James Boren, Robert Daughters, Dave McGary, Irby Brown, Eric Sloane, and Robert Wood.

Contemporary artists include Wayne Justus, Robert Summers, Dan McCaw, Dan Namingha, and Veryl Goodnight.

Many of the pieces comes from an estate in The Woodlands, TX, and a corporate collection in Houston, TX. Navajo rugs, antique furniture, and other collectibles are also included.

Austin Auction Gallery, a family-owned business, has conducted over 3,000 auctions since its founding in 1983. Its auctions offer a wide range of rare, collectible, and unique items, including antiques, art, silver, firearms, jewelry, and more.

The auction begins each day at 10 a.m. It takes place at Austin Auction Gallery, 8414 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78729. Telephone and online bidding is also provided. More information is available at 512.258.5479, info@austinauction.com, and www.austinauction.com.