Great Results at John Moran’s Western Art Auction

On Tuesday, May 25, the spirit of the West was alive and well during the Art of the American West sale presented by John Moran Auctioneers. The auction took place at Moran’s showroom in Monrovia, CA, with bidders participating enthusiastically via multiple platforms. When the bidding concluded, both historic and contemporary western artwork had performed well, and the rugs and baskets that were included had achieved a 100 percent sell-through rate.

Among contemporary artists, one of the highlights was THE KIOWAS by Ned Jacob, a 28-by-44-inch oil that sold for $9,375 against an estimate of $2,000-$3,000 (all final prices include buyer’s premiums). The painting romantically portrays the grandeur of the West and its early inhabitants. Jacob once lived among the Blackfeet tribe in Montana, an experience that allowed him to capture Indian life with great accuracy.

Another impressive sale was FIRST SADDLE, a graphite drawing by Bill Owen, which hammered for a whopping $10,000 despite its $2,000-$3,000 estimate. Owen (1942-2013) grew up on a ranch with a cowboy father and artist mother, and went on to become a member and three-time president of the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America organization.

In the realm of historic art was an impressive outcome for the oil painting TWO INDIANS ON HORSEBACK, completed in 1890 by Englishman Gaspard de Latoix. It sold for $37,500 against a presale estimate of $15,000-$20,000. Latoix (1858-1918) ventured to America in 1880 and dedicated the rest of his career to portraying New Mexico, the Plains Indians, and similar subject matter.

Moving away from paintings and drawings and into three-dimensional artworks, there were numerous outstanding pieces that achieved great results. A handsome silver cuff bracelet inlaid with bone, turquoise, onyx, and coral by jeweler Preston Monongye went for $5,312. A Laguna Pueblo jar from the early 20th century with an elaborate and colorful motif went for $4,062. And a Navajo Crystal rug with a bold design soared past its $2,000-$3,000 estimate to sell for $11,875.

The auction action continues throughout the summer at John Moran Auctioneers. An auction titled ReDesign takes place on July 13, and another titled Made in Mexico is slated for August 3. Sales will continue to be held online, but in-person previews are available by appointment. Bidding is available via Moran Mobile, a new app, as well as through the website, by telephone, or by absentee bid. Visit www.johnmoran.com or contact info@johnmoran.com for more information.