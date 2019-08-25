Sponsored by the Durango Arts Center

The historic mountain town of Durango, CO, is one of the most appealing places in the state. And for one weekend each September, when the fall colors are in full force, that appeal gets even stronger thanks to the Durango Autumn Arts Festival. Presented by the Durango Arts Center, the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along East 2nd Avenue. It features more than 90 artists and craftspeople from around the region and across the country.

Types of artwork featured at the festival include ceramics, fiber, jewelry, glass, metalwork, painting, photography, printmaking, and more. Among the participating artists are Steve Hunsicker, Marvin Blackmore, Carolyn Lobeck, Barbara Holloway, Steve Know, Nelson Begay, Carla McBride, Jude Bischoff, Tai Poon, Wendy Wilkerson, Roger Doak, Scott Wheeler, Troy Anderson, and Randall Smith. Numerous awards are presented to top artists on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to original art in all shapes, sizes, and price points, the free festival includes live, local entertainment all weekend. Performers include Robby Overfield, Pete Giulianni, Eddie and Betty Box, Tanaya Winder and Jon Chavarillo. A food court offers artisanal selections from local restaurants, plus a full bar with craft brews from Steamworks Brewing Co.; the Creation Station provides face-painting, flag-making, and other hands-on activities.

The festival raises money for the Durango Arts Center, which enriches the community by fostering appreciation of and participation in visual art, performing art, and art education. The center provides year-round programs including exhibitions, live theater, and classes for both adults and children.