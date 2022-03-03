Painting for Peace | Artists Supporting Ukraine

Over the past week, the world has watched as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Bombs have fallen in cities across the country; civilians have been killed and injured; ordinary citizens have stepped up to defend their homeland; and hundreds of thousands have fled the violence.

Watching from half a world away, it’s hard not to feel helpless and frustrated. But in recent days, artists across the West and beyond have taken it upon themselves to contribute to efforts for peace.

Many have been painting sunflowers—the national flower of Ukraine—and posting those paintings on social media with messages of support and hope for the Ukrainian people. Some have also auctioned their creations, donating the proceeds to organizations that are working to offer humanitarian aid, medical aid, and more.

In support of their efforts, we’ve rounded up a collection of these posts here, and we’ll add to this list over the coming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel J. Keys (@danielkeys)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannakunz.com (@shannakunz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Blackwood (@susan_blackwood_art)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Anderson (@janetandersonfineart)

Artists & Makers Joining Together

Southwest Art is part of Golden Peak Media, a community of creatives in a wide range of other art forms, from quilting to knitting to beading. Across all of these communities, artists and makers are coming together for peace. You can read about some of these other initiatives here:

Flower Power: Artists Show Solidarity With #SunflowersForUkraine

Interweave Knitting: Artists for Peace Helping Ukraine

Interweave Jewelry and Beading: Art in a Time of War

Quilting Daily: We Can All Make a Difference

Sew Daily: Sewists Support Ukraine