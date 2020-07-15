My Process, My Portfolio: Watercolor Painting

By Norman Kolpas

When you think of watercolors, what image first comes to mind?

Is it a childhood memory of a small tin with a hinged lid, holding a single row of colors, one tiny brush, and an empty compartment for water? Memories like that give us the false impression that painting with watercolors is simple as can be.

But in fact, thoughtful time and meticulous effort goes into the creation of professional watercolor paintings. From choosing materials to working out compositional thumbnails, from detailed pencil drawings to complex paint applications—the watercolor process is extensive and demands unique skills.

To shed light on watercolors and the steps that they involve, we’ve invited five successful watercolor artists to share some works from their portfolio as well as the processes they use to create them. From florals to figures, and from the studio to the streets, it’s a wide-ranging look at the medium. Please click below to visit each artist’s page.