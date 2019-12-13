My Process/My Portfolio | Pem Dunn

Pem Dunn has lived and painted in Colorado since 1984, and his artwork is a clear expression of his love for the beautiful Rocky Mountain landscape. “I was fortunate to have Joseph Dawley as my mentor,” Dunn says. Dawley, who painted in a European style similar to Rembrandt’s, taught Dunn techniques like transparent glazing, which involves applying a transparent layer of paint over another layer of paint that is thoroughly dry. Over the years, the artist developed his own unique style and process, but to this day he uses transparent glazing in all his work. “I like it because I can get more depth to all my subjects, and a kind of ‘see-through’ effect with water,” he says.

Dunn’s step-by-step process typically starts in his studio with photos from his outdoor excursions as reference material. He begins with some quick, loose sketches, often rearranging things in the photo until he knows the idea will work. Next he draws the abstract elements of the scene on the canvas with one color—usually a reddish tone—and starts to block in the composition with basic shapes and colors.

“My paintings take a bit longer to complete because I have to wait for each layer to dry before applying the next layer—and most of my paintings have at least five layers,” he explains, adding that he uses paints with a drying agent so that he can do the next layer the following day. Still, he doesn’t let this process slow him down, as he usually has multiple paintings in progress at different stages, and he can move back and forth between them.

To learn more about Pem Dunn’s artwork and creative process, visit www.pemdunnart.com. –Lindsay Mitchell