My Process/My Portfolio | Linda Nearon

Linda Nearon painted strictly en plein air for many years before deciding to move her easel indoors. “I wanted to stretch and challenge myself to do studio art with a more fine-art technique,” she says, explaining that working in her studio allows her the time and freedom to experiment with lots of layering and other techniques. A constant learner, she has also experimented with a variety of subject matter, though she always returns to her favorite subject: flowers. “Florals are what I do best, and I absolutely love them,” she says enthusiastically.

These days the artist typically paints from her home studio in San Francisco’s East Bay. “I have everything I need at my fingertips—a beautiful view, my lights, and enough room for a still-life setup if I want, though I typically work from photographs,” she says.

Her painting process begins with getting the composition right. Using a large brush and sienna, she blocks in shapes and values. Next she does a careful, fine painting of the focal point before moving to the peripheral areas, where she tends to use looser strokes and softer edges.

Working wet-on-wet, she builds up about five layers, then lets the piece dry. “My last step is to go back into the focal point and work out the details meticulously until it’s done,” she says. “It’s an intuitive process, but when I step back and feel like I’ve captured the light and the beauty of the subject just right, then I know—and it’s magical.”

To learn more about Linda Nearon’s artwork and creative process, visit http://lindanearonstudio.com/art. –Lindsay Mitchell