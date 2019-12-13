My Process/My Portfolio

Are you an art lover interested in finding out how landscapes, still lifes, and figurative paintings are created? Are you an artist who’d like to discover some of the techniques and processes used by your fellow painters? In both cases, we’ve got the answer! In this special article series, we take you inside the painting studios of six artists across the country, from California to Colorado to New Hampshire. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at everything from studio setups to plein-air excursions to step-by-step demonstrations. Please click the links below to visit each artist’s page. Enjoy!