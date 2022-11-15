Inspired Works

Competition winners touch our minds, hearts, souls

“A true artist is not one who is inspired, but one who inspires others.” —Salvador Dalí

Through their original works and indomitable spirits, artists encourage us—in ways both subtle and bold—to think, act, and feel in ways we might not have otherwise. Such is the case of the talented creators you find in each issue of Southwest Art, and it’s equally true of the award winners in this year’s Artistic Excellence competition.

Some have the ability to make us think more broadly, especially upon revealing the stories behind their art. Take, for example, Megan J. Seiter’s first-place colored-pencil rendition of an orchid, exposed roots and all, suspended in mid-air. It’s her interpretation of the pandemic, representing the dual forces of fragility and resiliency captured in a moment in time. “So much was changing in the world, and we were seeing so many different sides of humanity,” she says. “I began thinking how I could show flowers in a different light, just like we’re seeing humanity in a different light.” Barbara Hack’s painting of a Black woman immersed in tulle, her bright eyes shining with determination, speaks volumes. Hack notes that this third work in her Unveiling series “symbolizes how women are affected by and respond to challenges in the world,” she explains. “There’s never a time that you cannot change and move forward.”

Other award winners propel us to philanthropic acts through their work. Waterfowl artist Robert Steiner has won 84 commissions for his duck stamps, the faithfully detailed avian paintings on state and federal hunting licenses. The images have raised hundreds of millions of dollars for wetlands conservation. Photorealistic wildlife painter Bruce K. Lawes, meanwhile, has pledged to raise $1 million through the sale of his paintings in support of Dr. Jane Goodall’s efforts to help protect great apes and their habitats.

And then there’s Ukrainian painter Aleksandr Kryushyn, whose vibrant work makes us feel deeply, perhaps even more so given his poignant personal story. After Russia occupied the city of Kharkiv this past July, he was forced to abandon his home and studio for a calmer region. Despite continued uncertainty, Kryushyn says he finds strength though his belief that “the world around us is beautiful and diverse. Despite the fact that there are many fears, grief, pain, and tears,” he says, “there is also beauty and love. Every moment of life is priceless.”

We hope you find yourself endlessly inspired—mind, heart, and soul—by the art you see among these pages.

This Team Letter appeared in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.