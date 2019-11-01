Important Western Auction

Sponsored by Austin Auction Gallery

An auction of important western art, jewelry, and more takes place November 16-17 at Austin Auction Gallery in Austin, TX. The extensive list of items on the block includes paintings, sculpture, antiques, furniture, and firearms, as well as Native American pottery, weavings, beadwork, basketry, and more.

One of the auction’s top highlights is ROCKY CREEK, an oil painting by famed Texas artist Porfirio Salinas (1910-1973). Salinas is widely recognized for his canvases depicting the Texas Hill Country; his works are displayed in the Witte Museum and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, among other collections. But ROCKY CREEK isn’t just a painting by a noted artist—it’s also a historic artifact: Salinas created this painting specifically to present as a gift to President John F. Kennedy during his planned visit to the LBJ Ranch on November 23, 1963—the day after his assassination. Included with the lot are letters, photographs, and articles related to its provenance. The lot’s estimate is $80,000-$125,000.

Coming from the same estate are additional paintings by Salinas plus works by western artists such as G. Harvey, A.D. Greer, Robert Wood, Gerald McCann, Robert Harrison, Peter Hohnstedt, and others.

Another major auction highlight is the estate of Alfred A. King, great-grandson of Richard King, founder of the famous King Ranch in South Texas. This estate features an impressive collection of Southwest Native American jewelry, most notably a selection of elaborate pieces by Frank Patania Sr., as well as items originally acquired by the King family from the prominent C.G. Wallace Collection of American Indian Art. The estate also includes fine art by Theodore Van Soelen, Fremont Ellis, Bernique Longley, and other artists from New Mexico.

