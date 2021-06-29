Figuratively Speaking: Figure Paintings to Collect

By Allison Malafronte

For as long as artists have been drawing and painting, the figure has been a central subject. In classical academies and ateliers, students spend years painting live models, using sight-size or other measuring methods to learn anatomy, structure, and form. Illustrators and animators sketch the figure daily to develop characters and convey action and expression. Even multidisciplinary modern schools often require students to take figure-drawing classes to keep their skills sharp.

The four artists featured in this portfolio have all benefited from one or more of these figurative approaches and have developed their own painting styles based on additional education and personal preferences. Bringing years of professional accomplishments and teaching credentials to the table, Alex Bostic, Helen Bouchard, Margaret Dyer, and Emiliya Lane are each uniquely qualified to speak to the timeless art of figure painting.

Click on the links below to learn more about each artist.