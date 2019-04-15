Editor’s Letter | Stellar Show Results

Recent events bring recognition to talented artists

By Kristin Hoerth

In the month or so since our previous issue went to press, there has been a veritable parade of major events in the western art world from coast to coast, taking place virtually every weekend and ranging from auctions to paint-outs to festivals. Here are just a few of the newsworthy highlights from some of these top shows.

The 22nd annual Masters of the American West Exhibition & Sale, held at the Autry Museum of the American West in mid-February, recognized numerous well-known artists with its top awards. The James R. Parks Trustees’ Purchase Award went to painter Thomas Blackshear II for WILD WEST SHOW. The Thomas Moran Memorial Award for Painting went to George Carlson for MARSH HAWK; the Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation Award for Sculpture went to Richard Greeves for ESCAPE FROM THE PREDATORS. The watercolor award was given to Dean L. Mitchell for WALLS OF ZION, the wildlife award was given to sculptor Tim Shinabarger for LINED OUT AND LEAVING, and the cowboy award was given to painter Mark Maggiori for PURPLE HAZE. George Carlson also won the Gene Autry Memorial Award for the most outstanding presentation of three or more works—WAVES OF SNOWDRIFTS, shown here, was one of those works. Finally, the Artists’ Choice Award went to JoAnn Peralta for her painting SPANISH SHAWL II, and the Patrons’ Choice Award went to Terri Kelly Moyers for her painting HISTORIC PATTERNS.

A couple of weeks later, at the 14th annual Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational in late February, event judge Jean Stern bestowed a number of awards on the freshly completed plein-air paintings. Best of Show went to STARS AND STRIPES OVER LAHAINA by Mark Brown. Carl Bretzke was chosen for the best overall body of work. The best painting in the Quick Draw was MAUI BREEZE by Michele Usibelli. And artist Terry Miura had a particularly notable achievement: his piece WAILUKU BLUES was chosen for the Artists’ Choice Award, the Collectors’ Choice Award, and the University of California Irvine’s Institute and Museum of California Art Award.

And finally, just before press time this month, The Russell—one of the signature events of Western Art Week in Great Falls, MT—enjoyed strong sales. The Saturday-night live auction saw $4.1 million in sales over 147 lots. Among the highlights was APPROACH OF WHITE MEN, an 1897 oil by Charles M. Russell that sold for over $1.3 million. The First Strike Auction sold 100 percent of its 79 lots by living artists, including high-selling pieces by artists Adeline Halvorson and Jeremy Winborg.

