Editor’s Letter | Sources of Inspiration

By Kristin Hoerth

This month we celebrate the winners and finalists in our eighth annual Artistic Excellence competition. The entire competition is a joy to work on, but one of my favorite things about it is finding out what prompted the artists to create their winning pieces. We ask each person, “What inspired this artwork?” Reading their answers, I am consistently struck by the sheer variety of places where artists find inspiration, and by how often I share their fascination.

It’s no surprise that this year’s winners often mention some form of light as inspiration; anyone who’s watched a sunrise or a sunset understands something of the magic of light. But the artists featured in these pages often notice that magic in more subtle forms and moments: Lynette Cook saw it on a building in San Francisco’s Chinatown, where the shadows cast by a fire-escape ladder were intriguing; Robbie Fitzpatrick saw it when she walked into her bedroom to find one of her beloved pets bathed in dramatic sunlight and shadow; Susan Nall saw it striking the sections of an orange at just the right angle.

In other cases, the artwork has a more emotional or personal source. That was what inspired Jenna Hestekin to depict an eagle at a wildlife park who had lost an eye but remaining dignified in his bearing, and what inspired Gail Perry to paint a dejected cowboy after a rodeo event, his head hung low in defeat.

Finally, sometimes it’s sheer loveliness that demands an artist’s attention. That’s why first-place winner Bruce Lawes created A REGAL REPOSE: to capture “the elegance of this beautiful Andalusian horse in the ready position before the rider and the horse display their synchronicity in the discipline of dressage.” And it’s why Alexandra Averbach painted “the wonderful, intricate petals of ranunculus flowers.”

Light, emotion, character, and beauty: This month’s issue is overflowing with wonderful artworks that capture these qualities. I hope you find it equally inspiring.

