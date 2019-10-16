Works on Paper

ALTHOUGH WE OFTEN DESCRIBE THE SURFACE OF ARTISTS’ WORK AS THEIR “CANVAS”—regardless of the material upon which they work—the truth is that many fine artists don’t use the plain-woven fabric that defines canvas material. Those who work in mediums like pastel, watercolor, and charcoal, for example, bring their imagery to life on paper—and not just any paper. Today, artists can choose from a variety of fine-art papers ranging from those with velour surfaces to others made purely from cotton. In the following pages, we present a diverse sampling of artworks on paper that reveal just how beautiful the results can be.

Save