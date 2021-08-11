Women in Art

There has never been a shortage of talented female artists. Yet, throughout history, their creative prowess has been repeatedly underrepresented, if not entirely overlooked, due to gender discrimination. Unfortunately, those patterns continued for centuries before the fine-art landscape finally began to change in the 20th century. Gradually, as the world has cast off gender biases, more women artists have begun to receive the recognition they’ve long deserved. Still, there remains work to be done. And so we have created this special section exclusively for today’s talented women artists—we invite you to explore and admire their works.

