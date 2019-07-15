Women in Art

THERE’S NO QUESTION THAT FEMALE PAINTERS AND SCULPTORS ARE ENJOYING MUCH MORE RECOGNITION IN THE 21ST CENTURY THAN THEIR PREDECESSORS IN history received. It’s true that women remain underrepresented in art museums today, but they are making bold marks and impressive gains in the fine-art world with each passing year. In turn, they are creating an even brighter future for their female successors. In the following pages, we celebrate this advancement with a sampling of contemporary women artists and their work. You’ll find portrayals of landscapes, wildlife, still lifes, and more in a variety of mediums, from bronze to oils and beyond.

