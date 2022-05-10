Wildlife & Animals 2022

From the naïve cave paintings and etchings of the Upper Paleolithic era featuring horses, bison, and deer, to precise scientific illustrations of monarch butterflies, honeybees, and carpenter ants, creatures great and small have been the subject of captivating artistic works throughout time. In the following pages, contemporary visionaries share their creative interpretations of wildlife and animals—whether furred, feathered, or scaled, on land, air, or sea—to remind us of the often-overlooked beauty that can be found throughout the animal kingdom.

