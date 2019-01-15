Utah Artists

From Zion National Park to the Wasatch Range, Utah is home to a slew of desert sanctuaries, forests, lakes, and mountain peaks. Naturally, the Salt Lake State is a popular haven for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers alike. Many of Utah’s visitors are less familiar, however, with this wonderland’s vibrant fine-art culture. In fact, many painters and sculptors live and work throughout the state, and they portray a variety of subject matter that includes but is not limited to their homeland’s rugged beauty. In the following pages, we invite you to explore a diverse sampling of artists who hail from Utah.

Save