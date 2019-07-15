CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ARTISTS CHOSEN AS WINNERS OF NORTH LIGHT BOOKS’ ANNUAL WATERCOLOR ART COMPETITION! A SAMPLING OF THE winning artists is featured in the following pages. They are all part of a new publication, Splash 20: Creative Compositions, edited by Rachel Rubin Wolf. This showcase of the best in contemporary watercolor artwork explores 128 stunning watercolor paintings by more than 120 accomplished artists. Themed chapters include landscapes, animals, interiors, still lifes, and more. To order your copy, visit www.artistsnetwork.com/store or call 855-842-5267.

