“Sculpture occupies real space like we do … you walk around it and relate to it almost as another person,” said American artist Chuck Close. Indeed, three-dimensional artworks have a solidity and presence that sets them apart from two-dimensional pieces hanging on a wall. And just as there are countless materials available for drawing and painting, there exist myriad techniques, tools, and substances for creating sculptural works: from the lost-wax casting process for bronzes to the unforgiving nature of blown glass, from chiseling stone to carving wood and so much more. We celebrate it all in the following pages.

