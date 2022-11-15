Plein Air Artists Colorado 2022

Plein Air Artists Colorado, one of the oldest and most-established plein-air societies in the country, promotes the love of painting in the great outdoors and the camaraderie that develops among like-minded artists. The organization celebrates its 25th annual exhibition at Mary Williams Fine Arts in Boulder, CO, through December 31 by recognizing some of the finest plein-air works from around the nation.

The following pages spotlight several of the artists juried into the quarter-century show—and offer a glimpse of the profound beauty and majesty that abound throughout the Centennial State and beyond.

