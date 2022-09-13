Ones to Collect 2022

A collection is a deeply personal investment of time, money, and self. It’s a thoughtful expression, and an insightful extension, of its curator, speaking not only to its owner but also to others fortunate to experience it firsthand.

Whether you’re just beginning your western art journey or are a well-seasoned traveler, we’re sure you’ll find something on the following pages that piques your interest—something that may make the perfect addition (or two) to your collection. Landscape? Floral? Sculpture? Wildlife? Figure? Still life? Enjoy the creative adventure—without ever having to hit the road. Happy trails!

