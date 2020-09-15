Ones to Collect

COLLECTING FINE ART is an art form in and of itself. The pieces we choose to acquire and display in our homes reflect our unique tastes and interests. In turn, our collections can deeply personalize our living spaces. As the late actor and art collector Burt Reynolds put it in a 1983 Architectural Digest article, “The more the art dominated my life and my house, the more the house became a home.” In the diverse sampling of painters and sculptors on the following pages, we hope you’ll find both inspiration and new artworks to add to your collection.

Save