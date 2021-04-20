Off the Easel: New Works

In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we bring you this special section presenting new works by artists from all over the country and around the world. It’s filled with an abundance of artwork across dozens of pages. You may recognize many of the artists showcased, as they have appeared in our pages before, and you will also discover some new names and emerging artists among them. During this past year, so many artists have spent more time in their studios, exploring ideas and creating. It’s a great time to be a collector—and there has never been a better time to support artists by adding a new piece or two to your collection.

