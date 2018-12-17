New Year, New Works

SOUTHWEST ART IS RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE FOLLOWING SPECIAL SECTION OF PAINTINGS AND SCULPTURES, ALL FRESH OFF THE EASEL OR NEWLY carved and cast. As you peruse the pages, you’ll also meet the creators—an exciting assortment of artists from around the country who work in such widely collected genres as landscape, wildlife, still life, and figurative. From impressionistic oil paintings to fanciful watercolors and more, this section offers both seasoned and novice collectors alike a diverse sampling of fine-art treasures from which to choose. We’re confident you’ll find new gems to add to your personal collection.

Save