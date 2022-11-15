New Year, New Work 2023

As one year ends and a new year dawns, it’s the perfect time to pause and thoughtfully review your western art collection. Much like an executive chef overseeing the perfect dining experience, you’re curating the ultimate art experience that resonates on a variety of levels.

So, take stock … Is your artistic spread a little light on color? A little heavy on nocturnes? Is there a wall space or tabletop that could use a dash of spice? In the section below, we serve up an appetizing sample of fresh new works sure to whet your art palate. Bon appétit—and best wishes for a fruitful new year of collecting.

