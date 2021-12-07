New Year, New Work 2022

“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been,” proffered Austrian poet and novelist Rainer Maria Rilke. As we close the book on the past year, we eagerly await the exploration of new creative chapters filled with untold possibilities. Whether you’re an art collector or an enthusiast, Southwest Art looks forward to introducing you to exciting new works and bold new horizons celebrating the western spirit throughout 2022. We begin with more than two dozen artists who are making their marks with fresh-from-the-studio pieces. Happy new year!

