Landscapes 2019

In the following section, we present artists from around the country who capture Mother Nature’s varied landscapes in their signature styles and mediums. Whether they paint en plein air or work in their studios, the passion they all feel for their subject matter is abundantly clear. You’ll find expressive portrayals of rocky coastal seascapes, peaceful country pastures, early-morning sunrises, and much more. You’ll also discover depictions of stunning landscapes beyond the United States, including scenes in Africa, New Zealand, and other far-flung spots. For art lovers who are inspired by the landscape, this sampling of fine artists is full of beauty.

