Landscape Paintings

“NATURE IS MY SPRINGBOARD,” AMERICAN PAINTER MILTON AVERY ONCE SAID. “FROM HER I GET MY INITIAL IMPETUS. I have tried to relate the visible drama of mountains, trees, and bleached fields with the fantasy of wind blowing and changing colors and forms.” Avery perfectly summed up the exciting genre of landscape art, with its diverse perspectives and approaches. Some landscape artists today capture nature in an abstracted style, like Avery did; others work in traditional styles like impressionism or realism. Despite their differences, however, they all share nature as their springboard. In the following pages, we present a diverse sampling of landscape artists.

