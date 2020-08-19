Collecting Watercolor Paintings

CONSIDERED TO BE THE WORLD’S OLDEST PAINTING MEDIUM, WATERCOLORS HAVE BEEN A LONG-REVERED TRADITION IN FINE ART FOR CENTURIES, GAINING THE ADMIRATION OF ARTISTS ranging from ancient Chinese watercolorists to 15th-century German Renaissance painter Albrecht Dürer to 19th-century American painter Winslow Homer. Today a variety of contemporary artists continue to value the medium for its luminosity, fluidity, and many other virtues. In the following pages, we present a sampling of artists whose love for watercolors is evident in their radiant portrayals of people, landscapes, interiors, florals, and more—all ready to collect and display in your home!

