Collecting Pastel Paintings

In the following section, we present a sampling of paintings featuring classic subjects like landscapes, seascapes, and skyscapes, as well as still lifes, portraiture, animal life, and more. Although the artworks on these pages vary in artistic style, each piece was created in pastels—sticks of pure pigment that lend paintings an unmatched chromatic vibrancy and an exquisite luminosity. Pastels, for this reason, can appear as though they’re lit from within their surfaces, as you’ll soon see while perusing this colorful sampling. You’re certain to find something that catches your eye and wins your heart.

