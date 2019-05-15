Artists of the Pacific Northwest

Home to rain forests, beaches, mountains, and plateaus, the Pacific Northwest boasts some of the country’s most beautiful scenery. Adding to the region’s uniqueness are deep-rooted Native American influences and a diverse community of residents who hail from around the world. Creative talent also abounds in the form of world-class art museums, symphonies, ballets, and more. It’s no wonder, then, that this vibrant place is home to an array of fine artists who create works ranging from colorful landscape paintings to marine-inspired sculptures. In the following pages, discover a sampling of artists from the Pacific Northwest.

