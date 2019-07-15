Art of New Mexico

With its colorful landscapes, immense skies, and clear light, New Mexico has enticed countless artists to put down stakes within its borders over the years. As a result, the state has long been home to a thriving community of painters and sculptors. From the Taos Society of Artists to Georgia O’Keeffe’s famed Ghost Ranch, the Land of Enchantment has earned a special place in the history of fine art, and numerous contemporary artists are carrying on the state’s artistic legacy today. In the following section, explore a diverse sampling of fine artists who hail from New Mexico.

