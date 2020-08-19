Animal & Wildlife Art

IF YOU ENJOY EXPLORING AND COLLECTING ANIMAL ART, YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS SPECIAL SECTION featuring artists who portray domestic animals and wildlife from around the American West, throughout the United States, and beyond. In mediums ranging from oil to acrylic, and from bronze to scratchboard, the artists in the following pages depict the world’s magnificent beasts and critters, great and small. You’ll find portraits of equines, felines, and man’s best friend, as well as depictions of wolves, bison, bears, giraffes, tigers, swans, and more. Whether you prefer creatures with feathers, fins, scales, or fur, there’s something here for every animal lover!

