Acrylic Works 6

Congratulations to the artists chosen as winners in North Light Books’ sixth annual Best of Acrylic Art competition. Explore a sampling of the winning artists in the following section. They were selected from hundreds of entries from all over the world. And they are part of a new publication, AcrylicWorks 6: Creative Energy. This latest volume featuring the best in contemporary acrylic artwork presents a broad range of styles and subject matter, including still life, people, animals, and landscapes. To order your copy, visit www.artistsnetwork.com/store or call 800.258.0929.

