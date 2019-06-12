Oil Painters of America 2019

The Oil Painters of America National Juried Exhibition has always been a source of inspiration and mutual support for representational painters working in oils—not to mention a chance for prestigious national recognition. Some 220 artworks were juried into the 28th annual show this year, representing about 10 percent of the entries. The following section features some of the exciting works in this top-notch exhibition.
Navigate
- Home
- Articles
- Blogs
- Art Videos
- Art Contests
- Subscribe
- Shop
- Free