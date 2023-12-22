The Roundup | Top Lots at Auctions in 2023

Many auction houses host sales dedicated to the art of the American West featuring traditional cowboy imagery, contemporary landscapes, wildlife and sporting art, to name just a few categories. In 2023, these sales continued to see solid results that prove the market is steady. A particular interest for art by Howard Terpning and the Taos Society of Artists members was seen across auctions. Here is a quick roundup of some of the major highlights of four important auctions from the past year.

Scottsdale Art Auction – April 14-15, 2023

The top lot at the April 2023 Scottsdale Art Auction was the beautiful painting THE HUNTERS, TAOS by Taos Society of Artists founding member Oscar E. Berninghaus. The work, depicting a quiet moment of a Native American out on a hunt, set a new world auction record for the artist at $1,562,000 including buyer’s premium. It was one of many from the illustrious New Mexico group of painters that performed well in the sale with another notable being TAOS LOVE CALL by E.I. Couse at $702,000 against an estimate of $300,000 to $500,000.

Coeur d’Alene Art Auction – July 15, 2023

During the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction painter Howard Terpning continued to show his prominence within the Western art market. The highest earning lot of the day was his painting PAPER THAT TALKS TWO WAYS – THE TREATY SIGNING (2008) that came to market from the Terpning family collection. The work, estimated to sell between $2 million and $3 million, set a new world auction record for the artist at $2.36 million. Three others by Terpning sold for six figures: TRAVELING IN GOOD COMPANY at $326,000, TIME STOOD STILL at $242,000 and SEARCHING THE MOUNTAINS at $163,350.

The Russell – August 16-19, 2023

Art by Charles M. Russell had standout results during the annual Russell auction hosted by the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Montana. The sale, which includes contemporary and historic artwork, is an annual fundraiser for the museum. Russell’s oil painting PIEGANS, depicting one of his most recognized subjects painted during the prime of his career, was the highest earning lot of the sale at $2.65 million. Three others by Russell landed in the top five lots including HUNTER’S REST at $375,000, CAVALRY MOUNTS FOR THE BRAVE at $300,000, and the MOSE KAUFMAN/FRIEND MOSE LETTER from June 5, 1926, at $250,000.

Jackson Hole Art Auction – September 16, 2023

Two Native American portraits by contemporary master painter Howard Terpning were among the highest earning lots at the annual Jackson Hole Art Auction in Wyoming. Leading the day was his STATUS SYMBOLS (est. $200,000-$500,000) that landed within estimate at $390,000 (inclusive of buyer’s premium). Of the work, the artist wrote, “The figures and horses on the hide tell the story of this Plain Indian’s many war exploits. His war shield has powerful medicine and is a symbol of his belief in its power The lance is a weapon with which he is proud to pose.” The second work by Terpning, BLACKFEET REGALIA, hammered at $70,000.