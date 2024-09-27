The Roundup | Quest for the West 2024

Opening weekend of the 19th annual Quest for the West at Eiteljorg Museum yields more than $1 million in sales.

September 6 and 7, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis hosted the opening weekend of its 19th annual Quest for the West Art Show and Sale. Featuring work by 49 elite artists, the festivities included the main exhibition and sale, a miniature art sale and an awards banquet. Both art events were fixed-price, luck-of-the-draw, giving every interested collector the chance to take home their favorite paintings and sculptures.

During the opening weekend, 350 participants gathered to view and purchase work. The combined total of purchased art across the two days was $1,034,405. Any unsold artwork continues to be on view and available to purchase through October 6.

Along with the fine art purchased, the highlight of the weekend for the artists was the awards banquet with seven prizes available. The top honor, the Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award, sponsored by the museum’s Western Art Society, was bestowed on Brett Allen Johnson for his contemporary painting PUEBLO SHAPES. As he has risen through the ranks in the Western art industry, Johnson has become recognized for his distinct color palette and design-focused imagery.

Earning the Victor Higgins Award of Distinction, for the best overall body of work in the show, was Texas painter David Griffin. Among his works in the show was the beautiful landscape ALPEN GLOW that highlights his adept use of shadow and light.

Dean Mitchell’s BELOW THE MOUNTAIN earned the Henry Farny Award for Best Painting, while Dave LaMure Jr.’s bronze raven sculpture THE SPEAKER took home the Cyrus Dallin Award for Best Sculpture.

Each year during the show, the participating Quest artists have the chance to vote for their favorite work of art in the event. For 2024 they chose THE CACHE LA POUDRE RIVER by Dave Santillanes as the recipient of the Artists’ Choice Award.

Opening weekend attendees also had the chance to get in on the action with the annual Patrons’ Choice Award and a brand-new prize the Miniature Art Show Patrons’ Award. Both honors went to Canadian painter Bruce Lawes with his painting HER FROZEN FORTRESS taking him the main show award and his smaller work ON GOLDEN POND winning for the miniature prize.

