The Roundup | Night of Artists

More than $2.3 million in sales achieved during the opening weekend of Night of Artists at the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas, celebrated its milestone 10th anniversary during the annual Night of Artists exhibition and sale that began as a fundraiser to help open the institution. The opening weekend, held March 22 and 23, continues to be a draw even 23 years later. As museum President and CEO Liz Jackson explains, “This year’s kickoff showcases that Western art continues to flourish thanks to the fantastic talent of the amazing artists who illustrate and preserve the American West and the appreciation and admiration of collectors and enthusiasts who care our love of the West.”

More than 280 paintings, sculpture and mixed media are on display from 86 of the country’s leading artists. Among them where Billy Schenck, Don Oelze, Jeremy Lipking, Bonnie Marris, Teresa Elliott, Brandon Bailey, G. Russell Case, Jennifer Johnson and Morgan Weistling.

In addition to the chance to take home art during the luck-of-the-draw sale on March 23, the annual Collectors Summit and awards ceremony were major highlights. Artist George Hallmark, who has participated in all 23 years of Night of Artists shows, was honored by the Briscoe for his 50-year career with the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award and a pair of the museum’s signature spurs.

Weistling was one of the notable award winners, earning the Sam Houston Award for Painting for his 18-by-30-inch oil HIGH STAKES. Walter Matia earned the James Bowie Award for Sculpture with his bronze WEST WITH THE NIGHT. Both prizes are considered the “best in show” for their respective categories. Artists participating in the show had the chance to recognize one of their own with the David Crockett Award for Artists’ Choice, which went to a gorgeous hand-painted folding screen by Eric Bowman titled WICKED FELINA. Attendees also got in on the action by selecting first-time exhibitor Ed Natiya’s bronze STORIES OF OUR PEOPLE as recipient of the William B. Travis Award for Patrons’ Choice.

Jim Vogel’s oil painting HIGH STAKES – PANCHO VILLA LOSES HIS FAVORITE RIFLE TO ELFEGO BACA, THEN WANTS IT BACK earned the coveted Briscoe Museum Purchase Award. Vogel is known for his storytelling that not only appears in the artwork but its custom frames. This piece, consisting of four canvas panels, is framed with antique saloon doors. At the conclusion of the exhibition on May 5, the painting will be added to the museum’s permanent collection.

The opening weekend saw more than $2.3 million in sales including Vogel’s purchase painting, Natiya’s award-winning sculpture at $60,000 and Bowman’s WICKED FELINA at $52,000. Works still available can be purchased in-person or online at briscoemuseum.org/noa through the conclusion of the show. A virtual tour of the show can be viewed at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HySZt3rJsxj.

