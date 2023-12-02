Show Preview | Tom Browning

Legacy Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ

December 7-31

Artist Tom Browning is likely most recognized for his captivating images of working cowboys. However, in other circles, people know his fun and playful imagery of Santa Claus. In 1980, Browning painted his first work depicting Santa for himself. The painting bridged his childhood memories with the wildlife art he was creating at the time.

“It hung in my studio until a publisher friend came over and asked if he could publish it through his company called Wild Wings,” recalls Browning. “It became one of their best-selling Christmas cards and prints.”

After the publishing house changed course four years later, Browning and his wife, Joyce, started their company Santa’s Time Off to focus on the artist’s holiday offerings. Browning painted several new Santa compositions each year. The imagery became so popular that it was reproduced as greetings cards, figurines, gift bags, wrapping paper, puzzles, mugs and more. They licensed with companies like Hallmark, Possible Dreams, Upper-Range and Danbury Mint, to name a few.

Browning’s imagery of Santa is not always the ordinary, Christmas-themed fare. Rather, many compositions depict the in-between moments when the jolly old man isn’t delivering presents. He has scenes of Santa fishing, golfing, skiing and more, but Browning also infuses his love of the West into the artwork.

“Collectors should know that I enjoy painting the West and often will place Santa in an array of Western scenes such as ranch scenes,” Browning says. “Santa can be seen being bucked off his horse or just a quiet moment where Santa is feeding his horses some treats.”

One of Browning’s newest works is a fly-fishing Santa, which will be available in a show of approximately 15 Santa works from December 7 to 31 at Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona. An opening reception with Browning will take place Thursday, December, 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

contact information

(480) 945-1113

legacygallery.com