Gallery Row: Figurative Art of the West

In this promotional spotlight dedicated to figurative art, our editor worked with the galleries featured to showcase artwork depicting the people who make the West thrive. Featured are paintings of ranchers, cowhands and farmers whose day-to-day life is filled with grit and determination. Collectors look to the scenes to tell the stories of the American West, both past and present.

Blue Rain Gallery

Santa Fe, NM & Durango, CO

(505) 954-9902 & (970) 232-2033 | blueraingallery.com

The paintings of GL Richardson are Western in theme, but they reflect universal human experiences. The artist, who left an advertising career in San Francisco to pursue ranching in New Mexico, is recognized for distilling scenes to their simplest forms that are at once detailed and obscured. His compositions feature large color fields that echo the wide-open and isolated spaces found on ranches, while the figures are often in scenes of struggles or conflict. Richardson says, “I’m creating a visual language through Western and ranching imagery that hopefully connects with anyone. Visually, I think my work can be differentiated by a unique color palette, surface textures and notable high contrast.”

Broadmoor Galleries

Colorado Springs, CO

(719) 577-5744 | broadmoorgalleries.com

Painter Benjamin Wu is an avid storyteller. In his art he explores the complexities of human form and emotion through an adept photorealistic style. Many of his images focus on the American West, from farming and stagecoach scenes to cowboys at work. As the gallery shares, “Wu not only captures the visual essence of the cowboy but also elicits a visceral response, allowing viewers to emotionally engage with the rugged spirit of the American West.” Wu has received many awards for his art including the Frederic Remington Painting Award during the 2019 Prix de West at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

J Watson Fine Art

Jackson, WY

(661) 476-7558 | jwatsonfineart.com

Wesley James Drake spent much of his childhood moving to different cities due to his father’s work and developed an interest for traveling as an adult. His experiences from all over the world have informed his artwork. He explains, “Travel opens the door to discovering different cultures, architecture, culinary experiences and ways of life that I can’t help but want to translate onto canvas.” Drake enjoys painting in plein air where his firsthand observations of light and color often are used to create larger works in his studio. He has participated in many exhibitions including the Western Masters presented by the C.M. Russell Museum and the Oil Painters of America’s National Juried Exhibition.

