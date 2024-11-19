PROMOTIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Gallery Row: Small Works

As the holiday season begins, we often see an influx of small works at galleries from coast to coast. In this promotional spotlight, our editor worked with the galleries featured to showcase these tiny gems. Each artist approaches their small paintings with the same excitement as they do their larger works, allowing their signature style and subject matter to shine.

The Adobe Fine Art

Ruidoso, NM

(575) 257-5795 | theadobefineart.com

After high school, Michael Ewing, who was born in Detroit in 1951, began studying architecture at the Lawrence Institute of Technology. There he found he had an aptitude for both mathematics and painting. He was encouraged by painting instructors and went on to an arts program at Mercy College. He combined his two passions into a teaching career until his retirement. Ewing was drawn to the quiet, yet powerful scenes of the American West and moved to Arizona some 30 years ago. In his artwork, cowboys, horses and Southwestern architecture take center stage. His approach is simple and direct, allowing the viewer to find tranquility and peace in every work.

Blue Rain Gallery

Santa Fe, NM & Durango, CO

(505) 954-9902 & (970) 232-2033 | blueraingallery.com

Growing up in a legendary family of artists in Albuquerque, Helen K. Tindel initially rejected the notion of becoming an artist. She wanted to forge her own path without any familial expectations. However, during a summer break from college at 22, Tindel’s mother encouraged her to draw. It brought her a sense of calm and creative expression, leading to a true passion for painting. When her mother passed away in 2015, Tindel’s subject matter shifted with her paintings becoming a way to process grief. Flowers are a central motif, representing her connection to her mother and her New Mexico roots. The work has an emotional depth that becomes a personal and powerful experience for viewers.

DEGALLERY

Bryan, TX

(979) 704-3090 | degallery.us

During childhood Natalia Andreeva had a curiosity for drawing and painting that was supported by her grandfather. She became involved in a children’s art studio where her creativity began to take shape. Her higher education in art led to a faculty position, and later she diversified into computer graphics and animation. This foray away from traditional fine art allowed Andreeva to push her artistic capabilities. She says, “My work stands out due to its vibrant use of color and the personal connection I establish with my subjects. By painting portraits, still lifes and landscapes, I capture the essence and mood of each scene, infusing my works with a sense of immediacy and authenticity.”

This story appeared in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Subscribe today to read every issue in its entirety.