Artist to Watch | John Lintott

Patterns of light

Painting since 1996, artist John Lintott says he is continuously studying, learning and understanding the beauty in everything around him. This is indicative of his art career that has changed and grown throughout the years. In both primary and secondary school, art was always his favorite subject and it eventually led him to earn a BFA in painting from Colorado State University.

“After college, I was painting the figure and delving into narrative works. Then I began to sort of burn out trying to keep up with the post-college academic mindset. I felt at the time I had to do big, bold, crazy paintings in order to get noticed,” Lintott explains. “I realized I was not painting for the love of the process, so I took a break from painting the narrative figures and focused on landscapes because I felt I was not very good at painting the landscape.”

The landscape is now his primary muse, and its ever-changing variables have provided constant challenges for the artist. The seasons, the light at different times of day and the vast terrain—everything from alpines to desert—have all found their way onto his canvases. To capture the authenticity of the atmosphere and land, Lintott tries to paint outside as much as possible. Being on location allows him to refine and view subjects firsthand, while in the studio, he uses sketches, studies, memories and photo references for the compositions.

What truly draws Lintott to a scene is light and the patterns it creates on surfaces. “I also try to work as much as possible on my drawing,” he continues. “If I have rusty drawing skills, it will show up in my work. I try to plan most of my paintings now. Design is a big part of that planning.”

More recently the artist has focused on looser, yet more direct, compositions like in ROCK CREEK FALLS and A VISION OF GRANDEUR. “They are the most consistent with my thoughts on how I paint now,” says Lintott. “My goal is to present scenes that I find amazing and hope to stir the emotions of the viewer.” —Rochelle Belsito

contact information

johnlintott.com

representation

Shaun Horne Gallery, Crested Butte, CO, shaunhornegallery.com.

Thunderbird Foundation & Maynard Dixon Gallery, Mount Carmel, UT, thunderbirdfoundation.com.

Art on 8th, Glenwood Springs, CO.

