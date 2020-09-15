Portfolio | Women In Art

Meet 11 artists from the west whose work spans many genres & styles

This story was featured in the October 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art October 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

Carmen Drake

Where do you live and work? I live and work on our farm located in the small town of Carthage, NC. We have 15 acres here at Oak Hollow Farm and Studios, where we remodeled an original 1901 homestead that serves as my studio and a space for hosting workshops with nationally recognized instructors.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? My favorite subjects to paint are currently flowers from my gardens, treasures found in nature, and antiques that I have collected over the years.

How would you describe your style? Classical realism with impressionistic influences. Some of my inspirations come from Emil Carlsen, William Merritt Chase, Henri Fantin-Latour, and Henk Helmantel, just to name a few.

Where did you study art? I was awarded the Special Operations Foundation Scholarship, which allowed me to attend the Academy of Classical Design for three years, and then I studied with Paul S. Brown for three years. I continued my education by taking a series of workshops with other classically trained painters.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? From my earliest memories I have had a love for art and aspired to be a professional artist. However, I spent the majority of my life dedicated to being a military wife and raising children. Through perseverance, I have been able to realize my dream of being a full-time artist, even if it was a little later than my peers.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Tending to one of my many gardens; caring for my dogs, ducks, chickens, and goats; or constructing something on our farm.

Where can collectors find your work? Collins Galleries, Orleans, MA; www.carmendrakefineart.com.

Rose Collins

Where do you live and work? I live in Tucson, AZ. Moving to Arizona from the East Coast 22 years ago was a dream come true. I love everything in the West, from the strong influence of the Mexican and Native American people to the abundance of wildlife and breathtaking landscapes.

How would you describe your style? The uniqueness of my wildlife paintings is intended to evoke a reaction in the viewer. The eyes of my animals are the bridge connecting to their wildness; facial expressions reveal their emotions. The shapes, lines, colors, and textures provide a tactile sensation. My hope is that the viewer will hold onto the sensory experience long after viewing my work.

Where did you study art? My field of study in college was psychology, and my graduate degree was in clinical social work; at that time in my life, photography was my way to relax. Through the years I developed a strong sense of composition and color, and that became the foundation on which I taught myself to paint.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? In 2017 I was accepted into the Cowgirl Up! show at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. And in 2019, I was invited by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma to show two paintings in its Small Works, Great Wonders show.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Photographing wildlife is still one of my main loves, as is traveling. Since we purchased our motorhome, visiting our national parks has become a cherished gift.

Where can collectors find your work? Jane Hamilton Fine Art, Tucson, AZ; www.rosecollinsartist.com.

Barbara Summers Edwards

Where do you live and work? I have been a resident of the Cache Valley in northern Utah for 50 years.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I have always enjoyed painting people and animals, especially horses. I find these subjects challenging, requiring my best draftsmanship and un-derstanding of form, value, and color.

How would you describe your style? I describe my style as painterly traditional. I want to represent realism, but I also enjoy texture and brushwork, giving the painting as much life as the subject itself.

Where did you study art? I received a Bachelor of Fine Art from Utah State University. I also painted side-by-side for 43 years with a master painter and teacher, my husband Glen Edwards, who taught me daily about the creative process of painting.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Whenever this week’s painting is better and truer to how I envisioned it in my mind than last week’s painting. I am also pleased to have attained Signature status in Oil Painters of America, American Women Artists, American Plains Artists, and Alliance of Covenant Artists.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? My husband passed away a year ago, so I am still in the process of figuring out my new life paradigm. When I’m not painting in the studio, I enjoy watching sports and history programs with my son.

Where can collectors find your work? Logan Fine Art Gallery, Logan, UT; Montgomery-Lee Fine Art, Park City, UT; Mountain Trails Gallery, Jackson, WY; Sherwoods Gallery, Houston, TX; www.edwardsfineartstudio.com.

Cecilia Robertson

Where do you live and work? I happily live and work in Santa Fe, NM.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I love painting the American Southwest’s mountains, deserts, and spaces in between. I have also enjoyed painting mountains as far away as New Zealand. It is added fun to paint animals within the landscape.

How would you describe your style? Representational impressionism.

Where did you study art? My most meaningful study has happened in my adulthood with painters in the American West whose work and teaching I admire. My formal schooling in art was limited to a few college courses and some medical-illustration training in a master’s program. Neither fulfilled my needs as much as choosing my own path with excellent teachers.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? The biggest thing I have accomplished in terms of art was to give myself permission to leave my former career and pursue art full time. External recognition feels good when it comes along in the form of a purchase or award, but the internal accomplishments are the ones that really count, in my opinion.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Hanging out with my sweetheart, painter Bill Gallen, and our dog, Biscuit, doing most anything. Walking, hiking, camping, and visiting with friends and family are favorites of all three of us, but Biscuit tolerates us when we combine one of the above with painting outdoors.

Where can collectors find your work? 7Arts Gallery, Santa Fe, NM; www.ceciliarobertson.com.

Bonnie McGee

Where do you live and work? Migrating seasonally between the mountains of Steamboat Springs, CO, the red-rock canyons of St. George, UT, and a pastoral ranch on the Upper Colorado River near Rocky Mountain National Park offers continuous inspiration.

How would you describe your style? My style is painterly representational, but I strive to be more impressionistic and emotionally captivating. Only now am I starting to appreciate the subtle power of what is suggested or left unsaid.

Where did you study art? As a child I attended classes at the Art Institute of Chicago. Twenty years ago I discovered plein-air painting and studied with artists Kevin Macpherson, Scott Christensen, and Kathryn Stats.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Receiving a Best of Show award from Plein Air Artists Colorado was a highlight, as was participating in Zion Plein Air and the Grand Canyon Celebration of Art. But my proudest accomplishment comes from knowing that someone is so moved by a painting that they want to give it a good home.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I’ve lived an active life. After teaching high-school English for 13 years, I spent four and a half years sailing around the world on my 33-foot sailboat. Since then, my husband and I have climbed mountains in Scotland, fished in Patagonia, and summited 29 of Colorado’s Fourteeners. I’ve run nine half-marathons, packed into the high country on my horse, and still ski first tracks on a powder morning.

Where can collectors find your work? Wild Horse Gallery, Steamboat Springs, CO; www.bonniemcgeefineart.com.

Liz Abeyta

Where do you live and work? I live in San Diego, CA, and I enjoy painting both on location and in my home studio.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Living in Southern California, I see potential paintings everywhere. Easily spotted are the beautiful coastal vistas. However, the intimacy of people enjoying the California coast is also a favorite subject.

How would you describe your style? Contemporary California impressionistic. I’m influenced by the current plein-air masters; the light captured by the early California Impressionists such as Maurice Braun, Hanson Puthuff, William Ritschel, and William Wendt; and the energetic, direct brush-work of the Russian Impressionists such as Nicolai Fechin and Konstantin Korovin. And I try to soak up just about everything from Joaquin Sorolla’s work.

Where did you study art? I’ve studied at Watts Atelier of the Arts as well as with painters Jim McVicker, Ray Roberts, Brian Blood, Calvin Liang, and Libby Tolley, among others.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I’ve had paintings accepted into multiple Oil Painters of America National Juried Exhibitions, and I’m very proud of that. And I’m always honored when someone decides to bring my art into their home. It’s a very personal connection.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? When I’m not painting, you’ll find me spending time with family, gardening, or cooking—these days I’m trying to perfect my sourdough bread designs.

Where can collectors find your work? Cove Gallery, Laguna Beach, CA; L’Atelier, San Diego, CA; www.lizabeyta.com.

Jill Shwaiko

Where do you live and work? I am fortunate to live in the beautiful and culturally diverse town of Santa Fe, NM. I paint and sculpt in my home studio and work with the wonderful people at the Rusty Mesa Foundry.

What are your favorite subjects to paint and sculpt? I have studied primitive and pre-Columbian art and ancient civilizations, and my husband and I have explored sites in Mexico and the southwestern United States. I was taken by the rock drawings and petroglyphs done by the ancient indigenous peoples, especially their bighorn sheep. They remain my primary inspiration and form of expression.

How would you describe your style? I call it contemporary primitive.

Where did you study art? I started out at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, and then went on to the University of Iowa for my master’s in sculpture.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Owning my own gallery and having my art in homes worldwide is at the top of my list. Next would be having a golf course in Pennsylvania purchase dozens of my indoor and outdoor sculptures.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Traveling, spending time with my family and friends, golf, gardening, sipping a really good gin and tonic or martini, and watching the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles play football. I can’t wait until Covid-19 isn’t restricting such simple pleasures.

Where can collectors find your work? Indigo Gallery, Madrid, NM; Carole LaRoche Gallery, Santa Fe, NM; Mirada Fine Art Gallery, Indian Hills, CO; Endeavor Fine Art, Nashville, TN; K. Newby Gallery, Tubac, AZ; River Trading Post, Scottsdale, AZ.

Gwen Meyer Ethelbah

Where do you live and work? I live in the beautiful high pine country of the White Mountains in eastern Arizona. We have 60 lakes in the region, incredible aspen forests, and weather that ranges from deep snow to 90-degree temperatures. Much of the land I explore is on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Lakes and rocks, lakes and rocks, and aspens, too. I’m driven by the scenery.

How would you describe your style? California Impressionism meets the Southwest. I grew up studying the American Impressionists, particularly the West Coast ones, and it shows in my work.

Where did you study art? My mother was a practicing artist who studied with Armin Hansen and then did the Grand Tour in Europe. Art was simply something we did at home, like knitting or collecting fossils. And I was mesmerized by the Carmel art galleries I saw growing up. I have taken a few workshops, but my best teacher is time in the studio.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I owned my own gallery, Joyous Lake Gallery, in Pinetop, AZ, for four years before the 2008 recession. I held shows, developed a plein-air event, and enjoyed the experience immensely. I have also placed in the Top 100 of Paint America, and in 2018 I was a guest artist at the Maynard Dixon Country show in Mt. Carmel, UT.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy traveling throughout the West, as well as outdoor activities, particularly fly-fishing and hiking. I’m a closet quilter, too.

Where can collectors find your work? www.joyouslakestudios.com.

Brenda Lee Gibson

Where do you live and work? I recently moved from Southern California to Reno, NV. Reno sits at the base of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada range, and the raw beauty that surrounds me will keep me very inspired for years to come.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Before moving to Reno, my favorite subjects were flowers picked from my home garden for still lifes, as well as portraits of friends and family. After discovering the beauty and grace of the wild mustangs of the Virginia Range here in northern Nevada, I have discovered a new passion to inspire me for the rest of my life.

How would you describe your style? I would describe my style as painterly realism, with a combination of lost and found edges, and with loose, sensitive brush strokes.

Where did you study art? My formal training began at the California Institute of the Arts, where I studied for several years. I later transferred to the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Arts. Numerous private workshops and classes supplemented my education.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Being accepted as an Artist Member of the California Art Club, which has extremely high standards, and winning several awards including an Award of Excellence.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I love mountain biking, camping, skiing, cooking and baking, decorating, entertaining friends and family, and visiting and photographing the beautiful mustangs in my own backyard.

Where can collectors find your work? www.brendaleesart.com.

Cyndy Carstens

Where do you live and work? My studio and gallery are in the Scottsdale Arts District in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ. I live in the Northwest Valley of Phoenix with my husband and near my 88-year-old father.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? To put it simply, skyscapes and light. I never run short of inspiration, as atmospheric conditions and the colors of light are constantly changing.

How would you describe your style? Depending on the painting, my style moves from impressionistic to abstract to realistic. One art critic described my work as “recognizable abstraction with articulation.”

Where did you study art? My studies began at the Minneapolis Institute of Art as a youngster. Most of my art education was at Arizona State University, but I also attended three other universities and several art schools over the years. By far, however, the best cultivation of my art practice has come from the process of creating.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Of all the accolades and accomplishments, there is one that truly means more than all the others: After being ridiculed most of my life because of my choice to pursue art as a career, I will never forget the moment my father introduced me to one of his friends as a professional artist. There were butterflies in my stomach and my eyes welled with a few tears.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? When I am not making art, my heart belongs to my family.

Where can collectors find your work? Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ; www.cyndycarstens.com.

Stephanie K. Johnson

Where do you live and work? It is a privilege to live in the Pacific Northwest and create artwork in my home studio. We are surrounded by majestic landscapes, which inspire me to capture their amazing stature and magnificence on canvas. Still-life objects found in nature also fascinate me and make me want to translate their exquisite beauty, and the play of light upon them, into a painting.

How would you describe your style? Abstract realism would best describe my style, in which abstract shapes and brush strokes are used to build realistic forms. There is a balance of areas with focused detail and areas of atmospheric mystery. The Hudson River School artists were among my earliest inspirations; my goal is to pay homage to them by bringing that style into a contemporary setting. For still-life work I combine the techniques of the Dutch masters with today’s modern colors. The textures used by Rembrandt, and Vermeer’s handling of light, amaze and move me.

Where did you study art? Many local artists were part of my early training. Then I entered the classical atelier program with artist Juliette Aristides at the Gage Academy of Art in Seattle, WA. At the time of my graduation in 2013, I was the youngest artist to complete the program.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Successfully completing the intensive atelier program is one of my proudest accomplishments.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Italian cooking, gardening, and studying classical literature.

This story was featured in the October 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art October 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, videos & more

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook