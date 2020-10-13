Portfolio | The Still Life

Meet 8 talented painters who capture beautiful objects

Steven J. Levin

Where do you live and work? I have a studio at my home in Stillwater, MN, a small city about a half hour east of Minneapolis along the St. Croix River, which forms the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I’ve been enjoying painting my latest series, which focuses on books and butterflies, and trying to come up with interesting arrangements that show off the beauty of the old books. I also love painting interiors, where I try to capture a sense of mood and the feeling of being able to enter the space, telling a story with a gesture.

How would you describe your style? I would describe my paintings as realism with a dash of impressionism.

Where did you study art? I studied at Atelier LeSueur just east of Minneapolis.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I am proudest of painting three portraits for Lord and Lady Brockett in England.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy spending time working on various projects around the house and garden.

Where can collectors find your work? Tree’s Place, Orleans, MA; Cavalier Gallery, New York, NY; Flanders Fine Art Gallery, Minneapolis, MN; Grenning Gallery, Sag Harbor, NY; www.stevenjlevin.com.

Sangita Phadke

Where do you live and work? I live and work in Colts Neck, NJ, which was originally a farming community and still has that feel. My family raises egg-laying hens and edible plants, which I often use as subjects for my artwork.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I love painting intricate details like pineapple leaves, sunflower petals, and printed fabric.

How would you describe your style? My love for realism and dramatic lighting can be seen in every piece of art I create. I imagine my subjects on a stage with a spotlight on them.

Where did you study art? I am self-taught.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? In 2011, two of my pastel paintings were selected by the curator for the Department of State to be hung in the United States embassy in Yemen. The paintings were part of a program meant to create meaningful cultural exchange through visual arts.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I write and illustrate stories for my kids. The last story I wrote is called “Instead of Donuts Eat Tomatoes.” It is about a determined little pig named Piper who learns the secret to feeling powerful, strong, and healthy.

Where can collectors find your work? M.A. Doran Gallery, Tulsa, OK; Edgewood Orchard Gallery, Fish Creek, WI; www.sangitaphadke.com.

Jeremy Goodding

Where do you live and work? My home and studio are located in Lincoln, NE.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? A lot of my work involves vintage and studio pottery. I like vessels that show some type of wear or ones that remind me of the outdoors. Natural elements such as rocks, sticks, and leaves that I find on nature walks are common in my work, too.

How would you describe your style? I’m mostly a light and shadow painter.

Where did you study art? I did some studying with still-life painters Jeff Legg and Sherrie McGraw. I also have spent considerable time developing my skills through personal study and time at the easel.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Receiving awards and earning Signature status from Oil Painters of America have both been very meaningful. I probably find the most fulfillment in continuing to learn and grow as an artist.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy being with my wife, Iris. Being out in nature is one of our favorite ways to spend time. It could be someplace close by or it could be a national park when we are traveling. I have been exploring music more lately, too.

Where can collectors find your work? Illume Gallery of Fine Art, St. George, UT; Mary Williams Fine Arts, Boulder, CO; www.jeremygoodding.com.

Mark B. Goodson

Where do you live and work? I live in the delightfully small town of Huntsville, UT, surrounded by the Rocky Mountains in the beautiful Ogden Valley. I work in my second-story studio/gallery here in town, right next door to the longest continuously running saloon west of the Mississippi.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? When it comes to still lifes, I love painting things made and used by people, such as my American Made Toy Collection. I also love painting people; they are fascinating and perfectly imperfect.

How would you describe your style? I work in a representational manner, in a realistic style, portraying a natural feel in the painted scene.

Where did you study art? I earned my master’s degree in painting at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? It seems that the better a painting turns out, the more credit belongs to the divine creator and the less I had to do with its success. But what I’m most pleased with in my art career is getting to know the people I have met and painted, and those who have become collectors of my work and my friends.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Other things that bring me joy include tinkering to repurpose old things, flying my kite, cycling, and hiking with my family.

Where can collectors find your work? www.markbgoodson.com.

Karen Frattali

Where do you live and work? I live in Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania—a place well known for artists, including the late Andrew Wyeth.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I like diverse subject matter in my paintings. It helps me avoid getting stale by changing the subject and approach from one project to the next.

How would you describe your style? I classify myself as a contemporary realist who likes to incorporate abstraction within my realistic compositions.

Where did you study art? My degrees are in education, but I have learned from numerous sources over the years, including nationally renowned watercolorists. While I did not study with Wyeth directly, I have been able to study his work and learn from it.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I am proud of my signature status with multiple water-media organizations. I have had numerous solo shows. And I have a great sense of accomplishment for developing a technique to complete the highly complex drawing portion of a watercolor painting using paint rather than pencil.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy fitness, and I am a creative cook.

Where can collectors find your work? Strodes Mill Gallery, West Chester, PA; www.karenfrattali.com.

Rich Alexander

Where do you live and work? I work in my home studio in Mt. Kisco, NY, as well as at the Studio in Ridgewood, NJ.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? My favorite subjects are old items I’ve collected throughout the years. I also paint seascapes.

How would you describe your style? Having a background in drafting and industrial design affects my style, which is traditional realism with a strong emphasis on capturing atmosphere while trying not to be too tight.

Where did you study art? I studied and continue to study at Ridgewood Art Institute in Ridgewood, NJ, with Rebecca Leer. I also study with painter Todd M. Casey in New York.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? My proudest accomplishment was winning an Award of Excellence at Oil Painters of America’s wet-paint competition in Steamboat Springs, CO, in 2018.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I spend time with my wife and three grown children. I also restore old cars and homes, and I like to hunt and fish.

Where can collectors find your work? Illume Gallery of Fine Art, St. George, UT; Authentique Gallery of Fine Art, St. George, UT; Images Art Gallery, Briarcliff Manor, NY; The Framing Gallery, Hawthorne, NY; www.richalexanderart.com.

Judy A. Crowe

Where do you live and work? My studio is located in Bluff Dale, TX, about 50 miles outside of Fort Worth. It is a newly built space on our 12-acre property.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? My forte has been still lifes, but portraiture is quickly becoming more a part of my repertoire.

How would you describe your style? I consider it to be contemporary impressionism.

Where did you study art? I have studied with various artists for over 25 years, including three years under the tutelage of the late Lindy Daly in Houston when I first started out.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I am a Master Signature member of American Women Artists and hold Signature memberships with the American Impressionist Society and the Outdoor Painters Society. I have participated in numerous museum shows with the American Women Artists. And I am currently working on eight illustrative works about women of the Bible for an upcoming book; I am very proud of what I have accomplished in these paintings.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy gardening, reading, and teaching.

Where can collectors find your work? Jack Meier Gallery, Houston, TX; The Gallery at Brookwood, Brookshire, TX; www.judycrowe.com.

Barbara Cricchio-Efchak

Where do you live and work? I live with my husband and standard poodle in Bergen County, in northern New Jersey.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Still lifes with fruits, vegetables, and flowers, as well as people, though I don’t consider myself a portrait artist.

How would you describe your style? Contemporary realism.

Where did you study art? I studied at Grand Central Atelier in New York, NY. I have continued to take classes and workshops with accomplished figurative and still-life painters in the field of classical realism. My instructors have included Greg Mortensen, Colleen Barry, Patrick Byrnes, Michael Klein, Josh LaRock, and Justin Wood.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? In 2019 I became a finalist in the Art Renewal Center’s 14th Annual Salon, a prestigious honor. I am a member of the Salmagundi Club, Oil Painters of America, International Guild of Realism, American Artists Professional League, and Allied Artists of America.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy yoga, long walks with the dog, reading, and gardening. And I look forward to traveling again in the future.

Where can collectors find your work? Anderson Fine Art Gallery, St. Simons Island, GA; Swain Galleries, Plainfield, NJ; Design Domaine Gallery, Spring Lake, NJ; www.bcefinearts.com.

