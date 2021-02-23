Portfolio | Deep in the Heart

Meet 12 talented Texas artists

J. HOWARD

Where do you live and work? I live in Alvin, TX, south of Houston. My art studio is adjacent to my home.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Although what I do is thought of as painting, I am an illustrator and use a dry medium, so technically, I am drawing. I have several collections of artwork, including classic cars, individuals of all ages, and the great western heritage of the cowboy.

How would you describe your style? I consider it hyperrealism, and I strive to include a narrative, charm, and emotion.

Where did you study art? I have no formal study experience.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I think my proudest moment was my first exhibit in Houston at the age of 12. This would be followed by the moment that a nonverbal child of trauma first communicated through artistic expression. Other really proud moments were each time my art was chosen for the cover of a book.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I am a mental health physician in my other life; art therapy is a vital component of the healing process. I also enjoy developing new colors from organic homegrown dyes and found-earth pigments.

Where can collectors find your work? The Nave Museum, Victoria, TX; Adobe Western Gallery, Fort Worth, TX; Edom Art Emporium, Edom, TX; ArtQuest Gallery, artquestmagazine.com; 1820 Coffee House Gallery, Alvin, TX; Humming Wolf Studio, Pecos, NM; Gallery 526, West Palm Beach, FL; www.organicpastels.com.

TERRI M. WELLS

Where do you live and work? I live in Austin, TX. I paint primarily on location throughout the United States. In my studio, I create work derived from those experiences.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I am drawn to wide-open, strong landscapes. The wilder they are, the more I like them.

How would you describe your style? My style is loose and expressive. I am committed to conveying to the viewer the full experience of a location.

Where did you study art? I studied at the Blossom School of Art, Kent State University, and Iowa State University; I’ve also attended many professional art workshops.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? That’s hard to answer. Right now I’m most excited about the work I’ve been doing as a Texas State Parks Centennial Painter. Some of the work I’m creating as part of that program will be on view in May in the Texas Aesthetics show at Foltz Fine Art. An accompanying coffee-table book will be published next year, and a traveling exhibition will visit multiple museums in Texas in 2023.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Hiking, reading, gardening, and cooking with friends and family. And I bang out some jazz on my piano once in a while.

Where can collectors find your work? Foltz Fine Art, Houston, TX; Thunderbird Foundation, Mt. Carmel, UT; www.terrimwells.com.

MELINDA PATRICK

Where do you live and work? I’m a native Houstonian who now lives and works in Plantersville, TX, a small town northwest of Houston. I have another studio in Marble Falls, TX, in the Hill Country.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? My best paintings are based on shadow and light. I’m a sucker for beach paintings, and I also love to paint cityscapes. I’ve painted countless street and sidewalk scenes focusing on architectural subjects, businesses, and colorful street life.

How would you describe your style? I describe my work as contemporary realism in an impressionistic style.

Where did you study art? I earned my Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the San Francisco Art Institute in San Francisco, CA. When I was in junior high and high school, I attended the scholarship class at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? That’s a tough question. I suppose getting my degree would be the answer, but every sale is exciting, too.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? To keep my sanity, I knit. I also spend as much time as possible with my 3-year-old grandson and his wisdom. It’s all about soothing my anxiety, and both of these things accomplish that.

Where can collectors find your work? www.artfinder.com; www.melindapatrick.com; melindapatrickart.com.

SUSAN HOTARD

Where do you live and work? I live and work in The Woodlands, TX, a suburb north of Houston.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I am drawn to painting portraits, still lifes, and figures. I teach workshops in those disciplines as well.

How would you describe your style? I describe my work as impressionistic realism. I am seeking to portray the essence of each subject, whether it’s a person or a vase of flowers.

Where did you study art? My first teacher was my father. I have a Bachelor of Fine Art in interior design from Louisiana Tech University. I also studied at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, and I took workshops from Everett Raymond Kinstler at the Art Students League of New York.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I am honored to have obtained signature status in Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, and National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society. My work has been included, and won awards, in numerous shows presented by these organizations. And I am very proud to share my knowledge with my serious students.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy reading, experimenting with recipes in the kitchen, traveling, and spending time with my family and friends.

Where can collectors find your work? Gallery 330, Fredericksburg, TX; www.susanhotardartist.com.

ENID WOOD

Where do you live and work? I live just east of Austin, TX, and paint either outdoors or in a studio in my home.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Over the years I have painted portraits, landscapes, abstract works, and florals. In 2019 I traveled to Patagonia; I have a series of iceberg, glacier, and waterfall paintings based on the trip. These days I’m painting scenes from my Texas neighborhood and portraits inspired by recent workshops.

How would you describe your style? I am a colorist who departs from realism in order to explore possibilities and contrasts.

Where did you study art? I received an art degree from Westminster College in Salt Lake City. At Yale University I studied the history of Christian art as part of an interdisciplinary master’s degree. I have studied with many top pastelists, including Albert Handell, who was my mentor for over a decade.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? In 2011, the same night I won Best in Show at the Pastel Society of the Southwest exhibition, I learned that I had been granted Signature status in the Pastel Society of America.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I am a recently retired violin teacher; I love making and listening to music.

Where can collectors find your work? Mosaic Art & Home, Smithville, TX; Artworks, Austin, TX; Skandinavia Contemporary Interiors, Austin, TX; Images of Austin, Austin, TX; www.enidwood.com.

CLINTON BROYLES

Where do you live and work? I live and work in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, TX. I have a studio in our home, down the street from Lewisville Lake.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I’m drawn to historic architecture, maritime subjects, and interesting antiques. I enjoy finding a compelling backstory for a composition.

How would you describe your style? I paint representational art with influences of romanticism, classical composition, and Flemish technique. I typically prepare my canvas to a smooth finish and blend away brush strokes.

Where did you study art? I studied under master painter Dalhart Windberg. When I was 15, I began attending his workshops. He later became my mentor.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? In high school, I began to consider making my livelihood as a painter. It was intimidating to get started at such a young age, so I decided to study architecture in college in order to have a backup plan. I’m proud that after graduating from college I went straight into painting full time and have kept with it ever since.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I love to play chess, study history, fly remote-controlled planes, and spend time with my wife, Cassidy. We had a backyard elopement in May 2020 after scratching our original wedding plans due to the pandemic.

Where can collectors find your work? Southwest Gallery, Dallas, TX; NanEtte Richardson Fine Art, San Antonio, TX; www.clintonbroyles.com.

CHUCK MAULDIN

Where do you live and work? Fredericksburg, the crown jewel of the Texas Hill Country, has been my home for 16 years. My wife, Barbara, and I have a separate studio building on our 10-acre property.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? While everything in the scenery of Texas (and beyond) is fair game, I focus a lot on cows in the landscape. I also rarely pass up the opportunity to paint an old barn, and bluebonnets are an occasional, challenging diversion.

How would you describe your style? I am solidly in the camp of painting thin darks and thick lights, generating a painterly texture and ensuring that the painting looks like a painting up close.

Where did you study art? College was spent on chemistry, while my art was developed over the years with many workshops.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Signature status in the Louisiana Watercolor Society took me years to finally attain. Now, I rarely work in watercolor! So, onward, with a few precious acceptances to Oil Painters of America shows so far!

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? My curiosity feeds a never-ending compulsion to investigate everything from wine to art materials, from ancestry to astronomy. And I watch every Dallas Stars hockey game.

Where can collectors find your work? Gallery 330, Fredericksburg, TX; Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery, Del Rio, TX; Brookwood Gallery, Brookshire, TX; www.chuckmauldin.com.

BARBARA MAULDIN

Where do you live and work? I live in Fredericksburg, TX, in the Texas Hill Country. I share a studio with my husband, artist Chuck Mauldin, a few yards from our house, which is on 10 acres of rustic land a few miles west of town.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? The landscape variety of central Texas provides abundant subject matter. I especially like to paint cactus, with all the pads that capture the sunlight, the colorful flowers that last for only a day, and the deep purples and blues of the pads in shadow.

How would you describe your style? I paint in an impressionistic style. Color and color temperature play important roles in creating an emotional atmosphere in my paintings.

Where did you study art? I study art in my studio, outdoors, with my critique group, and in workshops with exceptional artists like Kevin Macpherson and Ian Roberts. And I have a great teacher in my husband.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? The feeling I get when I complete a painting and I achieve the effect I was working toward.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy creating gourmet meals, and I always have a crochet project or a woodburning idea.

Where can collectors find your work? Gallery 330, Fredericksburg, TX; Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery, Del Rio, TX; Brookwood Gallery, Brookshire, TX; www.barbaramauldinart.com.

ANNA LISA LEAL

Where do you live and work? I live in central Texas near the Balcones Canyonlands Reserve northwest of Austin.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Botanical subjects stoke my creative fires. I am most inspired by xeric plants such as cacti, succulents, aloe, and especially agave. I am moved by its stateliness and the seemingly endless variations in sizes, colors, and shapes.

How would you describe your style? My work is a contemporary version of botanical art focusing on color and pattern and chasing light and shadow.

Where did you study art? I have honed my talent through numerous workshops with nationally and internationally known pastel artists. I attend the International Association of Pastel Societies biannual convention, where there are many other learning opportunities. I have also learned from various pastel groups I belong to, including the Pastel Society of America, Austin Pastel Society, Central Texas Pastel Society, and the Pastel Society of New Mexico.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Early in my art career, my work was selected for the annual poster published by the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. More recently, two botanists who are writing a book on agave contacted me about including some of my paintings.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy xeric, traditional, and water gardening. I like being outdoors in general, and I enjoy taking my fitness activities outside.

Where can collectors find your work? Art Gallery Prudencia, San Antonio, TX; www.annalisaleal.com.

GEORGE ANN JOHNSON

Where do you live and work? I recently relocated to the Rockport/Fulton area of Texas. This is a coastal town with a long history of art. I am looking forward to incorporating sea life into my art.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I love animals. Every piece is a challenge, and I am always working to create the detail of the subject. That is what inspires me—working on the detail to capture the life of the subject.

How would you describe your style? I am a detailed artist. My focus is on replicating the image but also allowing the image to speak to us. This is accomplished by my artistic development of the subject’s eyes, the mirrors of the soul.

Where did you study art? I studied at the Danforth Museum of Art outside of Boston. I have also attended numerous workshops with acclaimed artists.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? My proudest art accomplishment is to have my artwork in the permanent collection of a prestigious western art museum.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I enjoy photography. I am always looking for new subjects. Now that I am along the coast, the pelicans, whooping cranes, spoonbills, and herons will provide considerable focus and entertainment.

Where can collectors find your work? The Good Art Company, Fredericksburg, TX; Two Old Crows Gallery, Pagosa Springs, CO.

HAILEY E. HERRERA

Where do you live and work? I live in Bryan, TX, and work in my home studio.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? My subject matter is drawn mainly from nature and the landscape, and I paint it stylistically yet representationally. I am inspired by colors, patterns, and designs surrounding me.

How would you describe your style? Impressionistic watercolor batik with a colorful and playful style. Fellow artists call me a colorist. I’m not too concerned with the realistic colors of the subject matter.

Where did you study art? I am primarily self-taught. Teaching small community watercolor classes over the past eight years encourages me to study a variety of techniques and subjects in an effort to stay fresh.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Being featured on the front page of Fine Art America and Pixel licensing, and having over 3,000 prints purchased by people from around the world. Also, I was one of 30 Texas artists chosen for the Art of Texas Parks Project and officially acknowledged as Centennial Painters.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I like anything that feeds my creativity: reading art books and magazines, visiting galleries and museums, watching movies or documentaries about artists or art history. I also enjoy visiting Texas state parks and hiking with my husband and son.

Where can collectors find your work? The Frame Gallery Downtown, Bryan, TX; Degallery, Bryan, TX; www.haileyherrera.com.

E. MELINDA MORRISON

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I have painted everything, including still lifes and landscapes, but figurative subject matter has always been central to my work. My other love is painting animals. After six golden retrievers, one mutt, and two cats, all my animals find their way onto my canvases.

How would you describe your style? Over the past year, I have focused solely on egg tempera as my medium. While my oils have more of an impressionistic style, egg tempera has allowed me to refine my paintings at a different level.

Where did you study art? I received my bachelor’s in fine art from the University of Texas at Tyler and later studied at the Art Students League of Denver under Quang Ho, Kim English, Ron Hicks, and Kevin Weckbach.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Accolades from other artists, awards from national shows, and articles in publications have helped my art journey. But gaining loyal collectors whose patronage has allowed me to work as a full-time artist is probably my proudest art accomplishment.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Art really envelops my life, but I like to balance it out by spending time with friends, traveling, watching movies, and coming up with home-improvement projects.

Where can collectors find your work? Texas Treasures Fine Art, Boerne, TX; Alexandra Stevens Fine Art, Lubbock, TX; www.emelindamorrison.com.

This story appeared in the March/April 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.