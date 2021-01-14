Portfolio | Artistic Excellence 2020: Meet the Finalists

Here are some of the 100 entries that made it to the final round of judging

CLAUDIA SEYMOUR

What inspired this artwork? The inspiration came from a similar painting I did several years ago, which was an immediate hit with everyone who saw it, so I decided to take another crack at the same theme—pretty blue-and-white objects with hints of yellow. In the first one, the yellow accents were lemons; here, sunflowers give the extra sparkle.

Where did you study art? I began at the Silvermine Art School in New Canaan, CT. After joining the Salmagundi Club in 2001, I met several members who taught at the Art Students League of New York and was fortunate enough to study with them, including Eleanor Moore and Richard Pionk.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? There have been many, the principal one being that I became a painter at all. My art life is an evolving second act. Two highlights were becoming president of the historic Salmagundi Club for six years and receiving its Medal of Honor in 2019. Achieving Master Pastelist status in the Pastel Society of America and Master Circle status in the International Association of Pastel Societies are also significant highlights.

Where do you live and work? I live and work in a renovated barn in Wilton, CT, and its lower level is a large studio.

What galleries represent your work? J.M. Stringer Gallery, Vero Beach, FL; Susan Powell Fine Art, Madison, CT; Handwright Gallery, New Canaan, CT; Gladwell & Patterson, London, England; www.claudiaseymour.com.

ELI CEDRONE



What inspired this artwork? I’ve always marveled at the interior scenes of Sargent and Zorn. The depiction of an everyday moment in time is appealing to me, as is the play of glowing light across figures. My goal is descriptive precision balanced with an immediacy of expression.

Where did you study art? I studied at the School of Art & Design in Boston and at the Museum of Fine Arts School. After that I spent a summer in Florence, which provided a more academic foundation. I was exposed to the alla prima approach with regular visits to Richard Schmid’s studio in Vermont.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? A few years ago I won an artists’ residency at Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art in Bermuda. It allowed me to paint uninterrupted for three months, and in so doing, I discovered continuity. To paint every day without distraction and to revisit the same scene made a big difference in my process. I participated in the Bermuda Plein Air Festival and won Best in Oils at the conclusion of my residency.

Where do you live and work? Right now I divide my time between Boston, Florida, and Bermuda.

What galleries represent your work? Waterhouse Gallery, Santa Barbara, CA; Hagan Fine Art Gallery, Charleston, SC; Gallery Antonia, Chatham, MA; Williams Fine Art, Wenham, MA; Charles Fine Arts, Gloucester, MA; www.elicedrone.com.

DAN SIMONEAU



What inspired this artwork? A friend made the steampunk [related to science fiction that incorporates 19th-century steam-powered technology] goggles a few years ago, and I always wanted to use them in a painting somehow. The leather jacket dates back to my college days and has an interesting, out-of-the-ordinary cut. Remembering movies like The Time Machine or television series like Voyagers inspired me to do a time-traveler painting.

Where did you study art? I have a BFA from the University of Southern Maine.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? For me, highlights have been achieving signature status in the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society, goals I had since high school. My other signature memberships in the International Society of Acrylic Painters (where I’m a Master member), the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society, and the National Society of Painters in Casein and Acrylic are also highlights. Finally, I’m proud of having two of my paintings in museum collections.

Where do you live and work? I live and work in southeastern Wisconsin.

What galleries represent your work? Art Frenzie, Wilton Manors, FL; Xanadu Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ; Blue Moon Gallery, Grayslake, IL; www.dsimoneau.com.

ROBERT “RL” THOMAS



What inspired this artwork? My inspiration came from photographs and sketches I made on Sunset Beach, NC. I wanted to give viewers the experience of seeing movement, as well as capturing the action of the birds in motion and their shadows. The setting is a broad stage with natural lighting contributing to the state of being peaceful and quiet.

Where did you study art? I studied commercial art and design at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). I later shared a studio with Peter Wreden, art director of Brand, Edmunds & Wreden, who taught and mentored me. I also attended classes at Radford University taught by Z.L. Feng, an internationally known watercolor artist. I’ve taken workshops with Bob Burridge, Don Andrews, and other artists.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? I worked in commercial art for many years and founded an award-winning advertising agency. I’m a Signature Member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society. My paintings have been featured in numerous one-man shows at museums and art centers.

Where do you live and work? My wife Linda and I live in Pulaski, VA, and Sunset Beach, NC, and I have studios in both places. Linda is a painter as well, of watercolor miniatures.

What galleries represent your work? All About Art, Bald Head Island, NC; Sunset River Marketplace, Calabash, NC; Miller Off Main Street Galleries, Blacksburg, VA; Arts Depot, Abingdon, VA; www.facebook.com/rlartist.

CRISTALL HARPER



What inspired this artwork? Having a yellow Lab who loves the water! I’m inspired by the fun times I’ve had with my Lab while swimming, rafting, fishing, and doing other outdoor activities. This piece was one of the first I painted that included the dog’s surroundings as opposed to just its portrait.

Where did you study art? I graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in painting.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? One of the biggest highlights was having my first solo show at Astoria Fine Art in Jackson, WY, 19 years after first visiting the town as an art undergraduate. My first solo show was in 2018. In 1999 I honeymooned in Jackson; I walked through the galleries with big eyes and made a goal for myself to someday get into the best Jackson Hole gallery and have a big solo show. Another highlight was winning second place in an Oil Painters of America national show. It was the OPA Online Summer Showcase in August 2020. The award was for my daffodil painting entitled HAPPY TO BE MYSELF.

Where do you live and work? I live and work in American Fork, UT, which is between Salt Lake City and Provo.

What galleries represent your work? Astoria Fine Art, Jackson, WY; Gallery 330, Fredericksburg, TX; FourSquare ART, www.foursquareart.com; www.cristallharper.com.

SHARON POMALES TOUSEY



What inspired this artwork? I have always liked succulents because they represent some of the same qualities I like in people: They are unique, unpretentious, diverse, strong, and resilient. And perhaps because I am also a figurative artist, I love their thick and “fleshy” leaves. Succulents are their own kind of beautiful!

Where did you study art? I am self-taught.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? Since moving to the United States in 2012 from Puerto Rico, where I was born and grew up, it has been truly fulfilling to have exhibited at many fantastic galleries and museums, such as the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, OH; Dennos Museum, Traverse City, MI; Haggin Museum, Stockton, CA; Tucson Desert Art Museum, Tucson, AZ; Zanesville Museum of Art, Zanesville, OH; Steamboat Art Museum, Steamboat Springs, CO; and Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville, GA. Another one of the biggest highlights for me has been meeting all the many wonderful people who have commissioned me to paint for them. I have loved getting to know them, their life stories, and those of their loved ones.

Where do you live and work? I live in Bay Village, OH, near Cleveland, and have my studio here too.

What galleries represent your work? Lovetts Fine Art Gallery, Tulsa, OK; Abend Gallery, Denver, CO; www.sharonpomales.com.

SANDRA LAMONTAGNE



What inspired this artwork? I love to paint people, animals, and places that I know. The unique manes of these Norwegian Fjord horses—dark in the center and light on the edges—enticed me to paint them. The title DRESSED FOR WORK is in reference to their harness; you can see it’s tattered and worn but ready for work.

Where did you study art? I am self-educated. I live in a sparsely populated area, and when I was growing up, I didn’t know any teaching artists. So I relied on books and magazines for instruction. I eventually became proficient in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, pen and ink, and pencil. I then became the local art instructor, teaching many students over the last 35 years.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? I was honored to have the Honourable Lynda Haverstock, our 19th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, choose one of my paintings to hang in her office. Also I was very pleased to have six of my paintings chosen for the Calgary Stampede Art Show.

Where do you live and work? My husband and I have recently retired to the small town of Rockglen, Saskatchewan. We previously lived on a ranch 11 miles west of town. I work in a studio attached to our home.

What galleries represent your work? www.slamontagne.com.

MICHAEL MILLER



What inspired this artwork? There are not many mountains in the part of northeastern Ohio where I live. So when I saw the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for the first time, I was in awe of their pristine beauty. I wanted to create a painting that said less about what I saw in the landscape and more about what I felt when I was in their presence. The painting is not just about the cattle, nor is it just about the mountains; it’s about what the West is in my heart.

Where did you study art? “Self-taught” might be an accurate phrase, except when it comes down to the details: I was not formally trained, but I have learned so much from studying the masters.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? I have won dozens of awards. Some of these include one for Outstanding Artistry at A Fair in the Park Art Show in Pittsburgh, PA; a People’s Choice award at the East Lansing Art Festival in East Lansing, MI; and the Best of Show award at the Art by the Falls Art Show in Chagrin Falls, OH.

Where do you live and work? I live and work in northeastern Ohio.

What galleries represent your work? Be Gallery, Chagrin Falls, OH; www.michaelmillerfineart.net.

LUIZA MAIA



What inspired this artwork? I have always been interested in the aesthetics of past times, so when I started painting still lifes, the idea of showcasing antique objects came naturally to me. This painting is part of a series called Nostalgia, in which I combine vintage objects with color schemes and background designs that represent the time period related to each piece. For this painting, I chose an aesthetic based on the art nouveau and art deco styles from the 1920s and ‘30s.

Where did you study art? I am currently pursuing an MFA at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, CA, where I have been working on the Nostalgia series as my thesis project. But before moving to California, I was a costume designer in Brazil. I made a career change in 2017 after taking oil-painting classes in New York City at the School of Visual Arts and the Art Students League of New York. I started this fine-art journey painting portraits, and I still take commissions from time to time, but for now my main focus is still lifes.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? My art career is still in its beginning stages, but so far, the highlights have been participating in group shows at Studio Gallery and Arc Studios & Gallery in San Francisco.

Where do you live and work? I have been living in San Francisco for two years now.

What galleries represent your work? www.luizamaiaart.com.

TERESA LYNN JOHNSON



What inspired this artwork? I live in the country in northwestern New Mexico. These cattails grow beside an irrigation ditch that I hike along on our property. A couple of years ago, we had an earlier-than-normal snowfall while many of the fall colors were still strong. The light on these cattails, with their strong, warm color, caught my attention.

Where did you study art? I am constantly studying and learning about art, even after painting for many years. After several years of self-study, I was one of 12 students accepted to a one-year mentorship program with New Mexico artist Kevin Macpherson in 2012. In 2014, I studied under Colorado artist Jay Moore in a six-month mentorship program, and I completed a fine-art certification program at Sessions College for Professional Design in 2019. Of course, the most beneficial study has been my own experimentation and practice, both en plein air and in the studio.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? I have been accepted into local and regional juried shows and have received multiple First Place, Second Place, and Best of Show awards. I have been invited to two western fine-art shows in California. Teaching is always a highlight, as I love sharing my knowledge, but the most emotionally rewarding highlights are when collectors connect to my work and purchase it for their homes.

Where do you live and work? I live and work in Aztec, NM.

What galleries represent your work? www.teresaj.com.

JESSICA L. BRYANT



What inspired this artwork? I visited Grand Teton National Park on my drive home from Rocky Mountain National Park, where I had been an artist-in-residence. On the recommendation of a ranger, I took a boat across Jenny Lake and hiked up Cascade Canyon. The canyon opens up into the most spectacular view. I painted a few smaller versions of this view and decided it was time to make a larger painting to really capture the experience of being embraced by the mountains and afternoon light.

Where did you study art? My father taught me to see from a young age, and later, to draw. In high school, I took classes at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and at St. Olaf College. While studying at the University of Minnesota, I took every drawing course offered. My knowledge of watercolor can largely be credited to my dear friend and mentor, Stan Miller.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? Serving as artist-in-residence for the National Park Service eight times has been a highlight. I’ve had remarkable opportunities, such as participating in a bison roundup, living in the Arctic wilderness, and exploring extraordinary landscapes on long solo hikes. Other highlights include being accepted into the 146th and 153rd Annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society and earning Signature status with the Northwest Watercolor Society.

Where do you live and work? Coeur d’Alene, ID.

What galleries represent your work? The Art Spirit Gallery, Coeur d’Alene, ID; www.jessicabryant.com.

KIMBERLEY COOK



What inspired this artwork? I am working on a series of paintings focusing on the peony. I was working primarily on white peonies, but when I photographed some pink peonies from my garden, I had to paint this particular image. I love the challenge of all the petals, and it is a unique composition that worked quite well.

Where did you study art? I am a self-taught artist and have been painting for over 25 years. Art has been an important part of my life since childhood. After working as an architectural draftsperson for 13 years, I wanted to pursue my dreams, and so I did.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? One of the highlights was starting up my painting career again in my 50s, after quitting painting for eight years. It’s been such a pleasure to pursue painting with more vigor, more focus, and more confidence. During this time, I received my Signature status with the Federation of Canadian Artists. Also, to be published in an art magazine is a definite highlight of any artist’s career. To have my artwork noticed in a large art competition with hundreds of artists submitting artwork from around the world is a great honor!

Where do you live and work? I was born and raised in Calgary, where much of my painting career took place. I’ve been living and painting in lovely Airdrie, Alberta, for the last eight years.

What galleries represent your work? www.kimberleycook.com.

CAROL SZABO



What inspired this artwork? I walked past this feast for the eyes on my way to the lake, and I was immediately taken in by the dappled light and the beautiful colors amid a backdrop of green. When looking at this scene, I was flooded with thoughts about the good things in life: boating, swimming, fishing, and being with loved ones sharing a happy time. The cares of the world evaporate when we are doing what we love. I wanted to transport viewers to a better place where they could relax, imagine, and just enjoy.

Where did you study art? I studied art at the University of Florida and Washburn University. I graduated from Washburn with lots of art electives, including classes in architecture and life drawing.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? Right out of college, I worked with handicapped children and started a play socialization group using art to help the kids interact with one another. This was very heartwarming and gratifying. Also, getting into my first art gallery was a big plus.

Where do you live and work? I live and work in the Sierra Nevada mountains at Lake Almanor, where the conditions change instantly. You can be painting a cloud, look down at your palette, look up again, and the cloud has dissipated. The area is full of extremes, yet very beautiful. Moving up here has really pushed me and helped me to be a better artist.

What galleries represent your work? www.carolszabo.com.

WILLIAM A. SCHNEIDER



What inspired this artwork? Chicago has no shortage of rainy nights. But in STEADY RAIN, I wasn’t trying to depict a scene as much as I was trying to capture a mood—a sort of lonely, dystopian setting reminiscent of the first Blade Runner movie. I was thinking mostly about design, the almost monochromatic harmony, and the isolated figure in the foreground.

Where did you study art? I started out as an art major at the University of Illinois. After a 25-year hiatus, I went back to school at the American Academy of Art in Chicago. I studied life drawing with Bill Parks and painting with Ted Smuskiewicz every Saturday for eight years. I also took workshops with Dan Gerhartz, Richard Schmid, Harley Brown, Carolyn Anderson, and Huihan Liu.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society, the Pastel Society of America, and the International Association of Pastel Societies have all named me as a Master. I have also received awards in national exhibitions, although the real reward is being able to do something that I love and that provides a never-ending challenge.

Where do you live and work? I live in Florida for a little over half the year and Illinois the rest of the time. I have studios in both places.

What galleries represent your work? New Masters Gallery, Carmel, CA; Reinert Fine Art, Charleston, SC, and Blowing Rock, NC; Illume Gallery of Fine Art, St. George, UT.

OLIVER SIN



What inspired this artwork? This portrait was inspired by my Indian friend, Akshay, who modeled for me. The weathered look of his facial features has always been a great inspiration. I have a passion for capturing aged skin in portraiture. There is beauty in every person—in all ethnicities, ages, and sizes. With wrinkles, I need to be sure that they don’t stand out too much. They need to appear in sync with the rest of the drawing, forming almost a texture, an undertone, but not dominating. They also need to correspond to the shape of the plane on which they appear, such as the forehead or around the folds of the cheekbones. The wrinkles are just elements of the whole, so that they are enhancing the overall impression of his face. Rendering details is not recording every single detail like a camera, but selective editing, which includes addition, subtraction, and rearrangement.

Where did you study art? The Academy of Art University.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? I’ve illustrated two covers for TIME magazine’s 100 Women of the Year project, celebrating influential women of the past century. I depicted writer Virginia Woolf and mathematician Emmy Noether. My first educational art book, Drawing the Head for Artists, was released in August 2019 by Quarry Books.

Where do you live and work? I live in San Francisco, CA, and I’ve been teaching at the Academy of Art University since 2001.

What galleries represent your work? www.instagram.com/oliversin.

YAU WAI HOI



What inspired this artwork? This painting is one of five artworks in my series called A Moment in Hong Kong 2019-2020. The painting location is Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter. While blue is the main color tone in this painting, the color tones in the other four paintings are red, yellow, black, and colorful. Over the past 100 years, Hong Kong has changed from a fishing port to an international commercial city. In this series, you can see the fishing port and the commercial city behind it, like a historical witness.

Where did you study art? I studied art education at a university in Hong Kong.

What have been some of the highlights of your art career? I am most proud of an art event in 2018 called Pass It On, a collaboration with Lingnan University and Pok Oi Hospital. This activity involved painting the messages dying patients wanted to pass on to family, friends, and society. Pok Oi Hospital found 20 patients and I assembled 20 painters, including myself. Each patient told his life story, a Lingnan University student wrote it down, and the painter painted the content. These paintings are exhibited in Lingnan University’s library. The paintings have touched many people.

Where do you live and work? Hong Kong.

What galleries represent your work? Jackson Lee Arts Centre & Gallery, Hong Kong; C’ Gallery, Hong Kong; Artland Gallery, Hong Kong.

This story appeared in the December 2020/January 2021 issue of Southwest Art magazine.