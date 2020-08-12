Portfolio | Animal Kingdom

From domestic to wild animals, and from sculpture to scratchboard, 9 artists to know

This story was featured in the September 2020 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2020 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

KATHY ELLEM

Where do you live and work? I live on a 1,300-acre farm in northeastern Victoria, Australia, where I have my studio. I also have a gallery in a beautiful little historic gold-mining town called Beechworth.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I love the majestic old gum trees that have lived through so much; it seems that they become more beautiful the older they get, which is so different from people. I also love draft animals, particularly horses, because they seem to represent calm, steady strength and a willingness to work hard.

How would you describe your style? Photographic realism combined with dense, painterly detail that only appears upon closer inspection.

Where did you study art? I am mostly self-taught, but I’ve attended many workshops with artists such as Lyn Diefenbach, John Wilson, Scott Burdick and Susan Lyon, and Mark Boedges.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? One of my biggest achievements was winning the $10,000 John Villiers Outback Art Prize in Winton, Queensland, Australia, this year. But I think the most pivotal was after I’d painted a rose and realized that I could paint things that I had previously believed would always be beyond me. Now, my imagination is the only limit.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I’m nearly always creating, if not in the studio with a brush, then with a plasma cutter making junk art, or cooking. I also really love teaching and discovered online classes this year.

Where can collectors find your work? Kathy Ellem Fine Art, Beechworth, Victoria, Australia; Old Church Gallery, Moore, Queensland, Australia; www.kathyellem.com.

JENNA HESTEKIN

Where do you live and work? I live in the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside on a farm that has been in my family for generations. Our farm and the surrounding woodland provide endless inspiration for artwork. My studio is full of supplies, so I draw everywhere else.

What are your favorite subjects to draw? It’s always animals! My earliest drawings were mainly of horses. As I’ve honed my skills, I welcome the challenge of any animal—domestic, wild, predator or pet.

How would you describe your style? Ultra-detailed, crisp yet soulful portraits. My focus is realistic animal drawings in scratchboard, where I use mainly tattoo needles and X-Acto blades to scratch away the black ink to create drawings in the white clay beneath. I also create pen-and-ink drawings, building up the image in a series of dots.

Where did you study art? I am self-taught. I have been drawing for as long as I can remember and have spent endless amounts of time studying books from libraries and from my own collection.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I have drawn a number of memorial commissions for people who have lost a cherished pet, and their reaction to seeing their pet return to life in art is priceless. Also, I recently became an Active member in the International Society of Scratchboard Artists.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Writing historical fiction is one of my greatest passions, and I’m currently working on my third book in a Civil War-era trilogy. I also enjoy photography, reading, and cooking.

Where can collectors find your work? www.thecozyred.com.

KRIS HENDERSON

Where do you live and work? In Frisco, TX, with my husband and our four kitties who just appeared one day five years ago. I think they have decided that we can stay.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? As the daughter of a veterinarian father and an artistic mother who shared an interest in the welfare of animals, my desire is to portray all the members of our animal kingdom as the magnificent creatures they are. I strive to convey how vastly they enrich our lives and how much we are capable of enriching theirs.

How would you describe your style? The majority of my work is realism or hyperrealism. I find the details of each animal fascinating and aspire to portray them in all of their glory. I endeavor to represent each strand of fur, every texture of a rhino’s skin, and every detail of a feather.

Where did you study art? My mother imparted the basics of art when I was young and enrolled me in private art instruction before college. Upon graduation I became a professional muralist but continued my studies in Texas and Ohio, on the East Coast, and in Italy.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? With the sale of each piece of art, I contribute a percentage to various wildlife preserves, animal rescues, zoos, and habitats.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? When I am not creating art, I am traveling to photograph animals. But when it’s fall, my life revolves around college football.

Where can collectors find your work? RS Hanna Gallery, Fredericksburg, TX; The Adobe Fine Art, Ruidoso, NM; www.krishendersonart.com.

Brent Cooke

Where do you live and work? I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. Although my studio is located here, I work closely with a foundry in Joseph, OR, where all my work is cast in bronze.

What are your favorite subjects to sculpt? My subjects are always birds or fish. However, my favorites are birds of prey. I enjoy portraying my subjects during the fluidity and movement of the hunt.

How would you describe your style? I would describe it as a combination of realism and abstraction. This combination allows me to create the sense of movement in my sculptures.

Where did you study art? I am self-taught and have been greatly assisted by many artists over the years.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I have two that stand out. The first was in 2015, when I won the Robert Bateman Award as the conservation artist of the year from the Canadian Federation of Wildlife. The second was in 2017, when I placed first in an international sculpture competition in Weifang, China.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? My other passion is photography. I enjoy time outdoors observing wildlife and capturing photos as reference material for my sculpture.

Where can collectors find your work? Lovetts Gallery, Tulsa, OK; Valley Bronze of Oregon, Joseph, OR; Peninsula Gallery, Sidney, BC, Canada; Kube Gallery, Langley, BC, Canada; www.castartstudio.com.

MARGARET PARDY

Where do you live and work? I live in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and work part time at a wellness center. I also have a studio at the Alton Mill Arts Centre located in Alton, Ontario, Canada, that I work in on the weekends.

What are your favorite subjects to depict? Animals and birds have always inspired me to create my artwork because of my love for nature.

How would you describe your style? I like to create work that has an element of realness along with evoking an emotion or reaction from the viewer. My work tends to be very detailed as I currently work in scratchboard.

Where did you study art? I’m a graduate of the art fundamentals program at Sheridan College in Ontario and have taken evening courses at the Ontario College of Art. I have also taken workshops with artists such as Derek Wicks, Terry Isaac, and Robert Bateman.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Being accepted as an elected member into prestigious art groups such as the Society of Canadian Artists and Ontario Society of Artists have been some of my proudest moments, as well as having my artwork hanging in a gallery in Yosemite National Park.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? Gardening, cycling, and spending time with my Siberian Husky, Dakota. I also enjoy photographing nature and bird-watching.

Where can collectors find your work? Xanadu Gallery, Scottsdale and Pinetop, AZ; The Gallery in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; www.margaret-sarah-pardy.artistwebsites.com; www.margaret-s-pardy.com.

LORI FOREST

Where do you live and work? I live in Loveland, CO. I am fortunate to live near Rocky Mountain National Park and its diverse wildlife. The Colorado foothills also provide a wealth of inspiration for my paintings, as do frequent trips to Teton, Yellowstone, and Glacier national parks.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? My wildlife subjects are western wildlife. I also paint horses in natural settings. And I find myself frequently painting water. I am compelled by the intricate play of reflections and textures between the animals’ features and the movement of the water.

How would you describe your style? My painting style is representational with an emphasis on rich colors and lighting.

Where did you study art? I studied at Colorado State University, but I am predominantly self-taught. I participated in a mentorship with Jay Moore and a workshop with Dave Santillanes.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I participated in the Masters of the American West show and sale at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles as a guest artist for four years. It was a beautiful event and a wonderful opportunity to see some of the most inspiring western artwork in the country.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I hike a lot and take camping trips into new areas. I enjoy snowshoeing and skiing. I also have two horses I spend a lot of time with.

Where can collectors find your work? Trailside Galleries, Jackson, WY; Dick Idol Signature Gallery, Whitefish, MT; www.forestimages.com.

JUDITH BATES

Where do you live and work? I live and work on a farm in the Maryland countryside, where I am surrounded by the animals and landscapes that inspire me on a daily basis.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Animals have always been my go-to for inspiration. I want to show their rich emotional life, not in an anthropomorphic sense, but in a relatable and insightful way.

How would you describe your style? I am a classical realist painter with the heart of an impressionist. I was trained in the style of the old masters but I like to bring a looser, more expressive quality to my work.

Where did you study art? I studied at the Schuler School of Fine Arts in Baltimore, MD. It’s an atelier that emphasizes the mastery of traditional skills.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I have really enjoyed having a few solo shows and winning an award here and there. But my biggest accomplishment is the reward I feel when I hand over a finished portrait of someone’s dog who has passed away, and the client feels that they have somehow gotten a part of their beloved pet back.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I love living on my farm; taking care of my chickens, goats, and dogs; gardening; and living the slower-paced, country life.

Where can collectors find your work? More Than Fine Framing, Inc., Baltimore, MD; www.judebatesart.com.

PATTY VOJE

Where do you live and work? I was born and raised on a small hobby farm in Minnesota where I had the good fortune to include pigs, sheep, and the occasional chicken as members of the family, along with my eight older siblings. Currently I live and work in the city of St. Paul, MN, in a three-story brownstone from the 1880s.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? Perfection for me is stumbling upon a field of well-lit cattle on a warm summer day. Animals are near and dear to my heart and figure prominently in my work. I’m also intrigued by small towns that have

seen better days but are still standing.

How would you describe your style? I’m a figurative oil painter with most of my work being alla prima, completed in one sitting. This allows my paintings to remain loose and intuitive.

Where did you study art? I originally went to school for commercial art. I later studied fine art at the University of Minnesota. Today I continue my studies at The Atelier in Minneapolis.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? I have exhibited nationally and won numerous awards. But my proudest accomplishment is that my paintings were used to illustrate the children’s book Great Animal Escape Stories: True Adventures of

Farm Animals.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? In the summers my bulldogs and I head out in my Airstream to travel and paint. I attend as many plein-air events as I can squeeze into a summer. I’m also a big music lover—everything from rap to Broadway musicals.

Where can collectors find your work? Wantoot, Mineral Point, WI; www.patriciavoje.com.

BRADLEY WILLIAMS

Where do you live and work? I live in northern Utah in a little town called Farr West, with my wife and three of my kids. I always have music playing in my studio to help me create my work. My kids come to my studio a lot, but I think they might come for the classic rock a little more than the art.

What are your favorite subjects to paint? I have always been fascinated by nature and animals. Through the years I have visited many national parks, and I really enjoy capturing the animals and seeing their behaviors in their natural environment.

How would you describe your style? I see my art as an expression of nature using light, shadow, and color in an impressionistic-to-realistic style. I love to create shapes of color that can express emotion, feeling, and attitudes.

Where did you study art? At Utah State University under Glen Edwards, in the painting and illustration program. After graduating, I was an illustrator in New York City and was able to study the old masters at the museums and galleries there.

What is your proudest art accomplishment? Being able to support my family with my artwork. I was able to do this by working for many publishing companies and producing artwork for galleries and shows.

When you’re not creating art, what else do you enjoy doing? I like to travel to be able to see and experience new things with my family.

Where can collectors find your work? www.bradleywilliamsart.com.

